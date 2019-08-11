Amsterdamned Blu-ray + DVD Combo Collector’s Limited Edition (2017)

Blu-ray SKU: 190811-78748-1

The Danger Lies Just Below the Surface

Down in the murky depths of Amsterdam’s famous canals lurks a murderous predator. Surfacing at night, he kills at random and disappears without a trace. As the bodies begin to pile up and mass hysteria envelopes the city, Detective Eric Visser is assigned to head the investigation. With only the escalating number of victims to go on, Visser pursues his quarry with a vengeance, unaware that his beautiful new girlfriend may be the mysterious killer’s next victim. Huub Stapel (THE LIFT) and Monique van de Ven (TURKISH DELIGHT) star in this pulse-pounding thriller written and directed by Dick Maas (SILENT WITNESS), highlighted by an explosive speedboat chase through the city’s narrow canals. Long unavailable on U.S. home video, Blue Underground proudly presents AMSTERDAMNED in a brand-new 2K restoration from the original negative, approved by Dick Maas!

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Dick Maas and Editor Hans van Dongen

The Making of AMSTERDAMNED

Tales From The Canal - Interview with Star Huub Stapel

Damned Stuntwork - Interview with Stunt Coordinator Dickey Beer

Dutch Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Lois Lane Music Video - "Amsterdamned" (Directed by Dick Maas)

Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS Collectable Booklet with new essay by author Michael Gingold

Number of Discs: 2

Region: All

Language: Dutch, English, French

Subtitles: Spanish, English

Runtime: 113

Cast: Huub Stapel | Monique van de Ven | Serge-Henri Valcke

Directors: Dick Maas

Project Name: Amsterdamned

