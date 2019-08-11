Amsterdamned Blu-ray + DVD Combo Collector’s Limited Edition (2017)

$39.95
$25.97
UPC: 827058801492
Part No: BLUBD8014
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: January 11, 1988
Item Release Date: August 29, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
The Danger Lies Just Below the Surface
Down in the murky depths of Amsterdam’s famous canals lurks a murderous predator. Surfacing at night, he kills at random and disappears without a trace. As the bodies begin to pile up and mass hysteria envelopes the city, Detective Eric Visser is assigned to head the investigation. With only the escalating number of victims to go on, Visser pursues his quarry with a vengeance, unaware that his beautiful new girlfriend may be the mysterious killer’s next victim. Huub Stapel (THE LIFT) and Monique van de Ven (TURKISH DELIGHT) star in this pulse-pounding thriller written and directed by Dick Maas (SILENT WITNESS), highlighted by an explosive speedboat chase through the city’s narrow canals. Long unavailable on U.S. home video, Blue Underground proudly presents AMSTERDAMNED in a brand-new 2K restoration from the original negative, approved by Dick Maas!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Dick Maas and Editor Hans van Dongen
- The Making of AMSTERDAMNED
- Tales From The Canal - Interview with Star Huub Stapel
- Damned Stuntwork - Interview with Stunt Coordinator Dickey Beer
- Dutch Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Lois Lane Music Video - "Amsterdamned" (Directed by Dick Maas)
- Poster & Still Gallery
- BONUS Collectable Booklet with new essay by author Michael Gingold
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: All
- Language: Dutch, English, French
- Subtitles: Spanish, English
- Runtime: 113
Cast: Huub Stapel | Monique van de Ven | Serge-Henri Valcke
Directors: Dick Maas
Project Name: Amsterdamned
