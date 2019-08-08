Share Page Support Us
The Raid: Locked Up Graphic Novel (2019)

$16.99

$13.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190808-78740-1
ISBN-13: 9781785858659
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: April 13, 2012
Item Release Date: May 7, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A graphic novel based on the smash hit Raid movie series. Expanding on the characters of The Raid movies, the comic focuses on such characters as Rama, Hammer Girl, Baseball Bat Man, Bejo and more, as their fights continue.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.7 x 0.2 x 10.1 in

Cast: Donny Alamsyah | Iko Uwais | Joe Taslim
Directors: Gareth Evans
Project Name: The Raid: Redemption
Authors: Alex Paknadel | Budy Setiawan | Ollie Masters

