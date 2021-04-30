The Man in the High Castle Press Booklet (2015) Rufus Sewell [Q79]

View larger $23.99

$18.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock bklt

SKU: 210430-86831-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Man in the High Castle Press Booklet. This item was distributed inside of entertainment trade magazines during awards season.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items