Fight Club Rules 24 x 36 inch Text Movie Poster
$12.95

$8.95


6 in stock


PosterSKU: 180310-70904-1
Part No: 50961R PP32912
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 1999
Rating: R
Details

These Fight Club Rules should be posted wherever a fight club takes place. The 1999 David Fincher anti-establishment drama stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter and Meat Loaf.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brad Pitt | Edward Norton | Ezra Buzzington | Helena Bonham Carter | Meat Loaf | Richmond Arquette | Zach Grenier
Directors: David Fincher
Project Name: Fight Club

