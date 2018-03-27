Fight Club Rules 24 x 36 inch Text Movie Poster

$12.95
$8.95
Part No: 50961R PP32912
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Brad Pitt | David Fincher | Edward Norton items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Sport | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 1999
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
These Fight Club Rules should be posted wherever a fight club takes place. The 1999 David Fincher anti-establishment drama stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter and Meat Loaf.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Brad Pitt | Edward Norton | Ezra Buzzington | Helena Bonham Carter | Meat Loaf | Richmond Arquette | Zach Grenier
Directors: David Fincher
Project Name: Fight Club
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Sport | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox