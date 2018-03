Godzilla vs Mothra 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

View larger $14.99 $10.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 180310-70908-1

Part No: 52084R 3593

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Godzilla items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Monster Movies

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Toho

Original U.S. Release: September 17, 1964

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Daikaijû sôkôgeki

This is a beautiful Godzilla vs Mothra poster for monster movie fans.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Akira Takarada | Emi Itô | Hiroshi Koizumi | Kenji Sahara | Yû Fujiki | Yumi Itô | Yuriko Hoshi | Yutaka Sada

Directors: Ishirô Honda

Project Name: Mothra vs. Godzilla

Characters: Godzilla

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Foreign Films | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space | Toho