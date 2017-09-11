Twitter
Good Morning Vietnam: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Robin Williams
$9.98

$5.49


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170815-67109-1
UPC: 075021334021
Part No: CD3340
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama | War
Studio: A&M Records
Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1988
Item Release Date: October 24, 1989
Rating: R
Details

Barry Levinson’s war comedy Good Morning, Vietnam was a turning point for Robin Williams, earning the comedian his first Academy Award nomination and leveraging him into the top rank of American movie stars. Williams channels the true life story of Armed Forces Radio rebel Adrian Cronauer with his patented machine-gun comic banter, undercut by dollops of now equally familiar tragi-comic bathos.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruno Kirby | Chintara Sukapatana | Forest Whitaker | J.T. Walsh | Juney Smith | Noble Willingham | Richard Edson | Robert Wuhl | Robin Williams | Tung Thanh Tran
Directors: Barry Levinson

