Good Morning Vietnam: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Robin Williams

Details
Barry Levinson’s war comedy Good Morning, Vietnam was a turning point for Robin Williams, earning the comedian his first Academy Award nomination and leveraging him into the top rank of American movie stars. Williams channels the true life story of Armed Forces Radio rebel Adrian Cronauer with his patented machine-gun comic banter, undercut by dollops of now equally familiar tragi-comic bathos.
Playlists
- Adrian Cronauer
- Nowhere to Run by: Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
- I Get Around by: The Beach Boys
- Game of Love by: Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders
- Sugar and Spice by: The Searchers
- Adrian Cronauer
- Liar, Liar by: The Castaways
- The Warmth of the Sun by: The Beach Boys
- Adrian Cronauer
- I Got You (I Feel Good) by: James Brown
- Baby Please Don't Go by: Them
- Adrian Cronauer
- Danger Hearbreak Dead Ahead by: Marvelettes
- Five O'Clock World by: The Vogues
- California Sun by: The Rivieras
- Adrian Cronauer
- What a Wonderful World by: Louis Armstrong
Cast: Bruno Kirby | Chintara Sukapatana | Forest Whitaker | J.T. Walsh | Juney Smith | Noble Willingham | Richard Edson | Robert Wuhl | Robin Williams | Tung Thanh Tran
Directors: Barry Levinson