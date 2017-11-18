Twitter
Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer

$14.98

$12.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171118-68491-1
UPC: 794043193064
Part No: WTM39922
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | History | War
Studio: Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France. The event took place during the Battle of France in World War II.

Playlists

  • The Mole
    We Need Our Army Back
    Shivering Soldier
    Supermarine
    The Tide
    Regimental Brothers
    Impulse
    Home
    The Oil
    Variation 15 (Dunkirk)
    End Titles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aneurin Barnard | Barry Keoghan | Damien Bonnard | Fionn Whitehead | Jack Lowden | James Bloor | Lee Armstrong | Mark Rylance | Tom Glynn-Carney | Tom Hardy
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Composers: Benjamin Wallfisch | Edward Elgar | Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe

