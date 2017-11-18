Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer

$14.98
$12.98
UPC: 794043193064
Part No: WTM39922
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Drama | History | War
Studio: Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details
Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France. The event took place during the Battle of France in World War II.
Playlists
- The Mole
We Need Our Army Back
Shivering Soldier
Supermarine
The Tide
Regimental Brothers
Impulse
Home
The Oil
Variation 15 (Dunkirk)
End Titles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Aneurin Barnard | Barry Keoghan | Damien Bonnard | Fionn Whitehead | Jack Lowden | James Bloor | Lee Armstrong | Mark Rylance | Tom Glynn-Carney | Tom Hardy
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Composers: Benjamin Wallfisch | Edward Elgar | Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe
