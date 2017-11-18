Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer

View larger $14.98 $12.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France. The event took place during the Battle of France in World War II.

Playlists

The Mole

We Need Our Army Back

Shivering Soldier

Supermarine

The Tide

Regimental Brothers

Impulse

Home

The Oil

Variation 15 (Dunkirk)

End Titles

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aneurin Barnard | Barry Keoghan | Damien Bonnard | Fionn Whitehead | Jack Lowden | James Bloor | Lee Armstrong | Mark Rylance | Tom Glynn-Carney | Tom Hardy

Directors: Christopher Nolan

Composers: Benjamin Wallfisch | Edward Elgar | Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe

