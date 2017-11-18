Twitter
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield
Details

Featured here is the 1972 soundtrack to the cult classic blaxploitation film Super Fly, written and performed by Curtis Mayfield.

Super Fly centered on the daily routine of a cocaine dealer called Priest (Ron O’Neal) who wants to score one more huge deal and then retire.

Special Features

  • This remastered release includes 2 Bonus Tracks

Playlists

  • Little Child Runnin' Wild
    Pusherman
    Freddie's Dead
    Junkie Chase (Instrumental)
    Give Me Your Love (Love Song)
    Eddie You Should Know Better
    No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)
    Think (Instrumental)
    Superfly
  • Bonus Tracks
  • Superfly Theme: Freddie's Dead (Single Mix)
    Superfly (Single Mix)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Lee | Charles McGregor | James G. Richardson | Julius Harris | Ron O'Neal | Sheila Frazier
Directors: Gordon Parks Jr.
Composers: Curtis Mayfield
Project Name: Super Fly

