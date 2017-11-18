Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield

View larger $8.99 $6.91 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Featured here is the 1972 soundtrack to the cult classic blaxploitation film Super Fly, written and performed by Curtis Mayfield.

Super Fly centered on the daily routine of a cocaine dealer called Priest (Ron O’Neal) who wants to score one more huge deal and then retire.

Special Features

This remastered release includes 2 Bonus Tracks

Playlists

Little Child Runnin' Wild

Pusherman

Freddie's Dead

Junkie Chase (Instrumental)

Give Me Your Love (Love Song)

Eddie You Should Know Better

No Thing On Me (Cocaine Song)

Think (Instrumental)

Superfly

Bonus Tracks

Superfly Theme: Freddie's Dead (Single Mix)

Superfly (Single Mix)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Lee | Charles McGregor | James G. Richardson | Julius Harris | Ron O'Neal | Sheila Frazier

Directors: Gordon Parks Jr.

Composers: Curtis Mayfield

Project Name: Super Fly

