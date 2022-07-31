Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News (July 29, 1996) Amanda Beard Swimming Newspaper Cover W23

New York Daily News (July 29, 1996) Amanda Beard Swimming Newspaper Cover W23
$10.05
$8.97
1 in stock
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Daily News (July 29, 1996) Cover is Amanda Beard a Focus-Swimmer, special Olympics Issue, The Will To Win, What makes an Olympian? Meet the remarkable athletes who embody the essence of the Games, including Michael Johnson, Speed-Sprinter, David Robinson Grace – Basketball, Karch Kiraly, Discipline-Vollyball.

