New York Daily News (July 29, 1996) Amanda Beard Swimming Newspaper Cover W23

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama | Sports
New York Daily News (July 29, 1996) Cover is Amanda Beard a Focus-Swimmer, special Olympics Issue, The Will To Win, What makes an Olympian? Meet the remarkable athletes who embody the essence of the Games, including Michael Johnson, Speed-Sprinter, David Robinson Grace – Basketball, Karch Kiraly, Discipline-Vollyball.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Amanda Beard | David Robinson | Karch Kiraly | Michael Johnson | Tom Dolan
- Genres: Drama | Sports
- Publications: New York Daily News
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers
- Sports: Basketball | Swimming | Track and Field | Volleyball