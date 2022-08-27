Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Bob Layton, Joe Rosen Marvel Comics 12280

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Bob Layton, Joe Rosen Marvel Comics 12280
View larger
$5.59
$4.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comic X-Factor #2 1986 1st Appearance Artie Maddicks, Writer Bob Layton, Pencils/Plot Assist Jackson Guice, Finisher Joe Rubinstein, Letters Joe Rosen, Colorist Petra Scotese. A Desperate Battle of Life and Death! X-Factor VS. The mutant menace of Tower!!

Explore More...

Related Items

Funko POP Star Wars Rogue One Scarif Stormtrooper Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #156
Pandorum Original 12×18 inch Promotional Movie Poster [I55]
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Reimagined – Music From the Film Composed by John Massari
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 22 X 34 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Den of Geek Special New York Comic Con Edition David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson Cover (October 2017) [Q77]
The Dark Knight Rises 13×19 inch Original Card Stock IMAX Promotional Poster [I72]
Kaiju Clash Double Feature: Reigo and Raiga Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Jaws Shark Teeth Bandana
Peter Chung’s Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection 3-Disc DVD Set
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.