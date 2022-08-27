X-Factor Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Bob Layton, Joe Rosen Marvel Comics 12280

Marvel Comic X-Factor #2 1986 1st Appearance Artie Maddicks, Writer Bob Layton, Pencils/Plot Assist Jackson Guice, Finisher Joe Rubinstein, Letters Joe Rosen, Colorist Petra Scotese. A Desperate Battle of Life and Death! X-Factor VS. The mutant menace of Tower!!
Related Items
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.