The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $14.98 $13.67 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171119-68500-1

UPC: 731383688720

Part No: M2-36887

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Thrillers

Studio: Milan Records

Original U.S. Release: August 18, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3). The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. In the movie, the world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to The Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Easter European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard features an exciting action driven score by Atli Orvarsson (The Mortal Instruments) and a selection of classic songs by the likes of Foreigner, Lionel Richie, Chuck Berry and many more.

The soundtrack album plays the bromancing card with hits like Hello (Lionel Ritchie), I Want To Know What Love Is (Foreigner), or Dancing In The Moonlight (King Harvest); it also includes a punk version of Black Betty by Spiderbait, a fast-paced car chase track by Aussie composer Dmitri Golovko and a James Bond-esque score by veteran composer Atli Örvarsson (The Mortal Instruments, Babylon A.D.). The highlight of the album is Nobody Gets Out Alice written and performed by Samuel L. Jackson.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Elodie Yung | Gary Oldman | Richard E. Grant | Rod Hallett | Roy Hill | Ryan Reynolds | Salma Hayek | Samuel L. Jackson | Tsuwayuki Saotome

Directors: Patrick Hughes

Contributors: Atli Orvarsson | Chuck Berry | Dmitri Golovko | Foreigner | Junior Well's Chicago Blues Band | King Harvest | Lionel Richie | Spiderbait

Project Name: The Hitman's Bodyguard

Related Items

Categories

Action | Buddy Films | CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Milan Records | Music | Thrillers