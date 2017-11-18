The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$14.98
The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3). The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. In the movie, the world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.
During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to The Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Easter European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard features an exciting action driven score by Atli Orvarsson (The Mortal Instruments) and a selection of classic songs by the likes of Foreigner, Lionel Richie, Chuck Berry and many more.
The soundtrack album plays the bromancing card with hits like Hello (Lionel Ritchie), I Want To Know What Love Is (Foreigner), or Dancing In The Moonlight (King Harvest); it also includes a punk version of Black Betty by Spiderbait, a fast-paced car chase track by Aussie composer Dmitri Golovko and a James Bond-esque score by veteran composer Atli Örvarsson (The Mortal Instruments, Babylon A.D.). The highlight of the album is Nobody Gets Out Alice written and performed by Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nobody Gets Out Alive by: Samuel L. Jackson
- Hello by: Lionel Richie
- Hitman's Bodyguard by: Atli Orvarsson
- Ships On The Ocean by: Junior Well's Chicago Blues Band
- Smells Like Ass Back Here by: Atli Orvarsson
- Jag Didn't Smell Like Ass by: Atli Orvarsson
- I Want To Know What Love Is by: Foreigner
- Amsterdam Chase by: Dmitri Golovko
- Black Betty by: Spiderbait
- Little Queenie by: Chuck Berry
- One Of The Good Guys? by: Atli Orvarsson
- Kincaid's Gospel by: Atli Orvarsson
- Dukovich by: Atli Orvarsson
- Broken Wing by: Atli Orvarsson
- Dancing In The Moonlight by: King Harvest
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Elodie Yung | Gary Oldman | Richard E. Grant | Rod Hallett | Roy Hill | Ryan Reynolds | Salma Hayek | Samuel L. Jackson | Tsuwayuki Saotome
Directors: Patrick Hughes
Contributors: Atli Orvarsson | Chuck Berry | Dmitri Golovko | Foreigner | Junior Well's Chicago Blues Band | King Harvest | Lionel Richie | Spiderbait
Project Name: The Hitman's Bodyguard
