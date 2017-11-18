Twitter
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
View larger

$14.98

$13.67


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171119-68500-1
UPC: 731383688720
Part No: M2-36887
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: August 18, 2017
Rating: R


Details

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3). The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. In the movie, the world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to The Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Easter European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard features an exciting action driven score by Atli Orvarsson (The Mortal Instruments) and a selection of classic songs by the likes of Foreigner, Lionel Richie, Chuck Berry and many more.

The soundtrack album plays the bromancing card with hits like Hello (Lionel Ritchie), I Want To Know What Love Is (Foreigner), or Dancing In The Moonlight (King Harvest); it also includes a punk version of Black Betty by Spiderbait, a fast-paced car chase track by Aussie composer Dmitri Golovko and a James Bond-esque score by veteran composer Atli Örvarsson (The Mortal Instruments, Babylon A.D.). The highlight of the album is Nobody Gets Out Alice written and performed by Samuel L. Jackson.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Elodie Yung | Gary Oldman | Richard E. Grant | Rod Hallett | Roy Hill | Ryan Reynolds | Salma Hayek | Samuel L. Jackson | Tsuwayuki Saotome
Directors: Patrick Hughes
Contributors: Atli Orvarsson | Chuck Berry | Dmitri Golovko | Foreigner | Junior Well's Chicago Blues Band | King Harvest | Lionel Richie | Spiderbait
Project Name: The Hitman's Bodyguard

Categories

Action | Buddy Films | CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Milan Records | Music | Thrillers

