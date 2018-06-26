Beverly Hills Cop II: Limited Edition Soundtrack – Music from the Motion Picture by Harold Faltermeyer

$34.99
$27.97
UPC: 826924140727
Part No: LLLCD1407
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Sequels
Studio: La-La Land Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 20, 1987
Rating: TV-14
Details
La-La Land Records, Paramount Pictures and Universal Music Special Markets presents the world premiere official release of acclaimed composer Harold Faltermeyer’s (FLETCH, TOP GUN, THE RUNNING MAN) original motion picture score to 1987’s smash hit sequel BEVERLY HILLS COP II, starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, and directed by Tony Scott. Building upon his sensational 1984 BEVERLY HILLS COP score, composer Faltermeyer develops his action/comedy synthscape in exciting directions, melding his iconic Axel Foley theme amongst new propulsive motifs and melodies – all the while boosting the film’s slick visual action-packed approach taken by director Tony Scott.
The original film score makes its world premiere with this deluxe presentation, which also includes bonus tracks – and the original soundtrack release’s most notable songs, featuring the hard-driving “Shakedown,” performed by Bob Seger (written by Faltermeyer, Seger and Keith Forsey), the strip-pole-hugging “I Want Your Sex,” performed by George Michael and more! Also here, the rare Faltermeyer track “Bad Guys,” which expertly repurposes the film’s villain theme as a song, with vocals by Keith Forsey.
Produced by Dan Goldwasser and mastered by Doug Schwartz, this limited edition release of 3000 units includes exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving, with new interview quotes from Faltermeyer, and stylish art design by Goldwasser.
Special Features
- Limited edition of 3000 units
- Exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving
- New interview quotes from Harold Faltermeyer
- Stylish art design by Dan Goldwasser
Playlists
- Adrianos 2:52
Bogomil Oil Well Jog / Bogomil Gets Shot 2:28
Axel Gets the News 1:10
Warehouse 0:34
Hospital Visit 1:05
Mansion 1:07
Loyalty / Drive to Shooting Club 1:51
Boys Car Talk 1:11
Shoot Screens / Meet Dent and Cain 2:53
I’ll Be Sure to Duck 0:54
Drive to Bogomil’s 0:58
Axel Shoes / Boys at Mansion 1:24
Splash / Drive to 385 0:41
Shootout 0:53
Boys at Rosewood’s 0:42
Axel Calls Jeffrey 1:01
Fingerprint 0:27
Sneak to Shooting Club 2:33
Jeffrey Calls Todd / Lutz Calls Jeffrey 1:29
City Deposit 4:12
Tire Tread to Hef’s / Drive to Bernstein’s 1:44
Racetrack 5:04
Drive to Oil / Hit Vic 2:25
Sneak to Shack / Alarm 1:44
Oil Field Shootout / Kill Dent and Karla 4:11
Wrap Up 0:56
Goodbye 1:11 by: Harold Faltermeyer
- Bonus Tracks
- Loyalty (alternate) 0:12
Goodbye (alternate) 0:49
- Songs
- Bad Guys 4:35 by: Keith Forsey
- Shakedown 4:02 by: Bob Seger
- I Want Your Sex 4:45 by: George Michael
- Be There 4:12 by: The Pointer Sisters
- All Revved Up 4:00 by: Jermaine Jackson
- Better Way 4:09 by: James Ingram
- In Deep 3:32 by: Charlie Sexton
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 79:24
Cast: Allen Garfield | Brigitte Nielsen | Dean Stockwell | Eddie Murphy | Gilbert Gottfried | Gilbert R. Hill | John Ashton | Judge Reinhold | Jürgen Prochnow | Paul Guilfoyle | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox
Directors: Tony Scott
Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop II
Composers: Harold Faltermeyer
Contributors: Bob Seger | Charlie Sexton | George Michael | James Ingram | Jermaine Jackson | Keith Forsey | The Pointer Sisters
