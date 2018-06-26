Beverly Hills Cop II: Limited Edition Soundtrack – Music from the Motion Picture by Harold Faltermeyer

View larger $34.99 $27.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

La-La Land Records, Paramount Pictures and Universal Music Special Markets presents the world premiere official release of acclaimed composer Harold Faltermeyer’s (FLETCH, TOP GUN, THE RUNNING MAN) original motion picture score to 1987’s smash hit sequel BEVERLY HILLS COP II, starring Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, and directed by Tony Scott. Building upon his sensational 1984 BEVERLY HILLS COP score, composer Faltermeyer develops his action/comedy synthscape in exciting directions, melding his iconic Axel Foley theme amongst new propulsive motifs and melodies – all the while boosting the film’s slick visual action-packed approach taken by director Tony Scott.

The original film score makes its world premiere with this deluxe presentation, which also includes bonus tracks – and the original soundtrack release’s most notable songs, featuring the hard-driving “Shakedown,” performed by Bob Seger (written by Faltermeyer, Seger and Keith Forsey), the strip-pole-hugging “I Want Your Sex,” performed by George Michael and more! Also here, the rare Faltermeyer track “Bad Guys,” which expertly repurposes the film’s villain theme as a song, with vocals by Keith Forsey.

Produced by Dan Goldwasser and mastered by Doug Schwartz, this limited edition release of 3000 units includes exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving, with new interview quotes from Faltermeyer, and stylish art design by Goldwasser.

Limited edition of 3000 units

Exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving

New interview quotes from Harold Faltermeyer

Stylish art design by Dan Goldwasser

Bogomil Oil Well Jog / Bogomil Gets Shot 2:28

Axel Gets the News 1:10

Warehouse 0:34

Hospital Visit 1:05

Mansion 1:07

Loyalty / Drive to Shooting Club 1:51

Boys Car Talk 1:11

Shoot Screens / Meet Dent and Cain 2:53

I’ll Be Sure to Duck 0:54

Drive to Bogomil’s 0:58

Axel Shoes / Boys at Mansion 1:24

Splash / Drive to 385 0:41

Shootout 0:53

Boys at Rosewood’s 0:42

Axel Calls Jeffrey 1:01

Fingerprint 0:27

Sneak to Shooting Club 2:33

Jeffrey Calls Todd / Lutz Calls Jeffrey 1:29

City Deposit 4:12

Tire Tread to Hef’s / Drive to Bernstein’s 1:44

Racetrack 5:04

Drive to Oil / Hit Vic 2:25

Sneak to Shack / Alarm 1:44

Oil Field Shootout / Kill Dent and Karla 4:11

Wrap Up 0:56

Loyalty (alternate) 0:12

Goodbye (alternate) 0:49

Keith Forsey Bad Guys 4:35 by:

Bob Seger Shakedown 4:02 by:

George Michael I Want Your Sex 4:45 by:

The Pointer Sisters Be There 4:12 by:

Jermaine Jackson All Revved Up 4:00 by:

James Ingram Better Way 4:09 by:

Charlie Sexton In Deep 3:32 by:

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 79:24

Cast: Allen Garfield | Brigitte Nielsen | Dean Stockwell | Eddie Murphy | Gilbert Gottfried | Gilbert R. Hill | John Ashton | Judge Reinhold | Jürgen Prochnow | Paul Guilfoyle | Paul Reiser | Ronny Cox

Directors: Tony Scott

Project Name: Beverly Hills Cop II

Composers: Harold Faltermeyer

Contributors: Bob Seger | Charlie Sexton | George Michael | James Ingram | Jermaine Jackson | Keith Forsey | The Pointer Sisters

