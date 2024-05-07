On May 18, 2024, Richmond Auctions presents Al Capone’s “The Sweetheart,” the crime boss’ legendary personal protection Colt 1911 firearm that he often described as his favorite gun and credited for saving his life on several occasions. Highly sought-after firearms from famous historical figures have consistently sold for millions in recent auctions, such as Ulysses Grant’s pistols which sold for over $5 million, and Pat Garrett’s Colt revolver that sold for over $6 million. With a similar estimate to the Pat Garret Colt revolver, Capone’s “Sweetheart” Colt gun, with pristine provenance, carries a pre-auction estimated value of $2-3 million, and is expected to command a premium price.

The Sweetheart Colt bears the patent engraving date of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1911. Capone is often credited for the phrase you can get more with a kind word and a gun than with just a kind word. Diane Capone, Al Capone’s granddaughter, revealed in documented interviews that The Sweetheart was a constant companion to one of the wealthiest men in the country, oftentimes described as the most shot at man in America.

The heirloom pistol was later modified by his only son, Sonny Capone, for competition shooting as a master-level marksman. Often referred to by friends and reporters as “The Big Shot,” “The Big Guy,” and “Big Al,” his personal style also contributed to Capone’s enduring legacy as the archetypal gangster and one of the most recognizable figures in popular culture.