World's First Godzilla vs. Kong Escape Room Opens (2024)

60Out at HHLA

60out, Legendary Pictures

The world’s first Godzilla vs. Kong escape room officially opens on May 15, 2024. Licensed from Legendary Entertainment by 60out, The Godzilla vs. Kong escape room is an immersive adventure that takes you deep into Hollow Earth. Get ready to unravel mysteries, solve puzzles, and navigate challenges. The room showcases features including an erupting volcano and full-size monster skull, holds four to eight players, and has a difficulty level rated at medium.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, players embark on an expedition that transports them into a world where monsters reign supreme. Traveling to Hollow Earth, the players are tasked with assisting the secretive titan research organization Monarch in gathering crucial intel on some of the most infamous monsters. From there, the journey gets more perilous as they traverse deeper into Hollow Earth, into a natural environment largely untouched by modern civilization where an ancient ritual is waiting to be unraveled.

The Godzilla vs. Kong escape room is located at 60out’s HHLA location at 6081 Center Drive Suite 220, in Los Angeles.