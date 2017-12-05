Twitter
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

$13.99

$10.99


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68762-1
Part No: P8459
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Rating: PG
Irvin Kershner took the reins from George Lucas for the epic science fiction sequel Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The film begins after the rebels are overpowered by the Empire on their newly established base, and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) starting his Jedi training with Yoda (Frank Oz). His friends accept shelter from questionable ally Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) as Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) hunts them in a plan to capture Luke.

  • Size: 23x35 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

