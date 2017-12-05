Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $10.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171204-68762-1

Part No: P8459

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Irvin Kershner took the reins from George Lucas for the epic science fiction sequel Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. The film begins after the rebels are overpowered by the Empire on their newly established base, and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) starting his Jedi training with Yoda (Frank Oz). His friends accept shelter from questionable ally Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) as Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) hunts them in a plan to capture Luke.

Specifications

Size: 23x35 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew

Directors: Irvin Kershner

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox