Logan’s Run Limited Edition Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Double palm flower-colored vinyl LP pressing. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded Logan’s Run soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records.

Waxwork Records proudly presents the the definitive LOGAN’S RUN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded LOGAN’S RUN soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records, in close partnership with former Mondo CEO, Justin Ishmael.

Logan’s Run is a 1976 Dystopian Science Fiction film starring Michael York, Jenny Agutter, and Farrah Fawcett that depicts a 23rd Century utopian society that beneath the surface kills everyone when they reach the age of 30. The story follows Logan 5, a “Sandman” who has been tasked with terminating those who have attempted to escape death (runners), and is now faced with termination himself as he approaches his 30th birthday.

The score by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (Alien, The Omen, Planet Of The Apes, The ‘Burbs) mixes electronic music and sound design by usage of early modular synthesizers with classic orchestral compositions to create a futuristic landscape. This new release marks the very first time the complete score by Goldsmith will be released on vinyl.

Features include all new artwork by Martin Ansin, double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green and Red), along with deluxe packaging.

  • The Complete Soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith
  • Presented by Waxwork Records and Mondo's Justin Ishmael
  • All New Art by Martin Ansin
  • Re-Mastered Edition
  • Double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green & Red)
  • Deluxe Packaging

  • The Dome / The City / Nursery
    Flame Out
    Fatal Games
    On The Circuit
    The Assignment / Lost Years
    She'll Do It / Let Me Help
    Crazy Ideas
    A Little Muscle
    Terminated In Cathedral
    Intensive Care
    Love Shop
    They're Watching / Doc Is Dead
    The Key / Box
    Ice Sculpture
    The Sun
    The Monument
    The Truth
    You're Renewed
    The Journey Back / The Beach
    Return To The City / Apprehensions
    The Interrogation
    End of The City
    Love Theme From Logan's Run

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Farrah Fawcett | Gary Morgan | Jenny Agutter | Lara Lindsay | Michael Anderson Jr. | Michael York | Michelle Stacy | Peter Ustinov | Randolph Roberts | Richard Jordan | Roscoe Lee Browne
Directors: Michael Anderson
Project Name: Logan's Run
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

