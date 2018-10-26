Logan’s Run Limited Edition Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Vinyl SKU: 181026-76773-1

Original U.S. Release: June 23, 1976

Item Release Date: August 31, 2018

Rating: PG

Details

Double palm flower-colored vinyl LP pressing. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded Logan’s Run soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records.

Waxwork Records proudly presents the the definitive LOGAN’S RUN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded LOGAN’S RUN soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records, in close partnership with former Mondo CEO, Justin Ishmael.

Logan’s Run is a 1976 Dystopian Science Fiction film starring Michael York, Jenny Agutter, and Farrah Fawcett that depicts a 23rd Century utopian society that beneath the surface kills everyone when they reach the age of 30. The story follows Logan 5, a “Sandman” who has been tasked with terminating those who have attempted to escape death (runners), and is now faced with termination himself as he approaches his 30th birthday.

The score by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (Alien, The Omen, Planet Of The Apes, The ‘Burbs) mixes electronic music and sound design by usage of early modular synthesizers with classic orchestral compositions to create a futuristic landscape. This new release marks the very first time the complete score by Goldsmith will be released on vinyl.

Features include all new artwork by Martin Ansin, double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green and Red), along with deluxe packaging.

Special Features

The Complete Soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith

Presented by Waxwork Records and Mondo's Justin Ishmael

All New Art by Martin Ansin

Re-Mastered Edition

Double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green & Red)

Deluxe Packaging

Playlists

The Dome / The City / Nursery

Flame Out

Fatal Games

On The Circuit

The Assignment / Lost Years

She'll Do It / Let Me Help

Crazy Ideas

A Little Muscle

Terminated In Cathedral

Intensive Care

Love Shop

They're Watching / Doc Is Dead

The Key / Box

Ice Sculpture

The Sun

The Monument

The Truth

You're Renewed

The Journey Back / The Beach

Return To The City / Apprehensions

The Interrogation

End of The City

Love Theme From Logan's Run

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Farrah Fawcett | Gary Morgan | Jenny Agutter | Lara Lindsay | Michael Anderson Jr. | Michael York | Michelle Stacy | Peter Ustinov | Randolph Roberts | Richard Jordan | Roscoe Lee Browne

Directors: Michael Anderson

Project Name: Logan's Run

Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

