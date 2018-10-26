Logan’s Run Limited Edition Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$45.99
Details
Double palm flower-colored vinyl LP pressing. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded Logan’s Run soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records.
Waxwork Records proudly presents the the definitive LOGAN’S RUN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for the very first time on vinyl, the complete and expanded LOGAN’S RUN soundtrack by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith receives the deluxe treatment from the soundtrack specialists at Waxwork Records, in close partnership with former Mondo CEO, Justin Ishmael.
Logan’s Run is a 1976 Dystopian Science Fiction film starring Michael York, Jenny Agutter, and Farrah Fawcett that depicts a 23rd Century utopian society that beneath the surface kills everyone when they reach the age of 30. The story follows Logan 5, a “Sandman” who has been tasked with terminating those who have attempted to escape death (runners), and is now faced with termination himself as he approaches his 30th birthday.
The score by legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith (Alien, The Omen, Planet Of The Apes, The ‘Burbs) mixes electronic music and sound design by usage of early modular synthesizers with classic orchestral compositions to create a futuristic landscape. This new release marks the very first time the complete score by Goldsmith will be released on vinyl.
Features include all new artwork by Martin Ansin, double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green and Red), along with deluxe packaging.
Special Features
- The Complete Soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith
- Presented by Waxwork Records and Mondo's Justin Ishmael
- All New Art by Martin Ansin
- Re-Mastered Edition
- Double 180 Gram “Palm Flower” colored vinyl (Crystal Green & Red)
- Deluxe Packaging
Playlists
- The Dome / The City / Nursery
Flame Out
Fatal Games
On The Circuit
The Assignment / Lost Years
She'll Do It / Let Me Help
Crazy Ideas
A Little Muscle
Terminated In Cathedral
Intensive Care
Love Shop
They're Watching / Doc Is Dead
The Key / Box
Ice Sculpture
The Sun
The Monument
The Truth
You're Renewed
The Journey Back / The Beach
Return To The City / Apprehensions
The Interrogation
End of The City
Love Theme From Logan's Run
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Farrah Fawcett | Gary Morgan | Jenny Agutter | Lara Lindsay | Michael Anderson Jr. | Michael York | Michelle Stacy | Peter Ustinov | Randolph Roberts | Richard Jordan | Roscoe Lee Browne
Directors: Michael Anderson
Project Name: Logan's Run
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
