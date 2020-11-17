Share Page Support Us
Django Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

$49.95

$42.97


5 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 201117-83100-1
UPC: 760137191384
Part No: AV177
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Details

In this definitive Spaghetti Western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries…

With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in Westerns, depicting machine gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in an exclusive new restoration with a wealth of extras including the newly restored bonus feature Texas Adios, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as Django 2 in several territories.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition SteelBook packaging featuring exclusive artwork
  • New restoration from a 4K scan of Django from the original camera negative by Arrow Films
  • New restoration from a 2K scan of Texas Adios from the original camera negative by Arrow Films
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations
  • Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
  • Limited edition fully illustrated booklet featuring new writing on the film by Howard Hughes and original reviews
  • Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince
  • Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero
  • Newly filmed interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato
  • Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
  • Newly filmed interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nora Corbucci
  • Archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli
  • Archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti
  • Discovering Django, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher
  • An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director
  • Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive
  • Original trailers
  • Audio commentary for by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke
  • Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero
  • Newly filmed interview with co-star Alberto Dell'Acqua
  • Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
  • Hello Texas!, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher
  • Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 91 min
  • Audio: Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio

Cast: Ángel Álvarez | Franco Nero | Gino Pernice | José Bódalo | Loredana Nusciak
Directors: Sergio Corbucci
Project Name: Django

