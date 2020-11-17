Django Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

View larger $49.95 $42.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

In this definitive Spaghetti Western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries…

With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in Westerns, depicting machine gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in an exclusive new restoration with a wealth of extras including the newly restored bonus feature Texas Adios, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as Django 2 in several territories.

Special Features

Limited Edition SteelBook packaging featuring exclusive artwork

New restoration from a 4K scan of Django from the original camera negative by Arrow Films

New restoration from a 2K scan of Texas Adios from the original camera negative by Arrow Films

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

Limited edition fully illustrated booklet featuring new writing on the film by Howard Hughes and original reviews

Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince

Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero

Newly filmed interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato

Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti

Newly filmed interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nora Corbucci

Archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli

Archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti

Discovering Django, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher

An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director

Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive

Original trailers

Audio commentary for by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke

Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero

Newly filmed interview with co-star Alberto Dell'Acqua

Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti

Hello Texas!, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher

Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Runtime: 91 min

Audio: Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio

Cast: Ángel Álvarez | Franco Nero | Gino Pernice | José Bódalo | Loredana Nusciak

Directors: Sergio Corbucci

Project Name: Django

