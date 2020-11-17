Django Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

$49.95
Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1966
Item Release Date: November 20, 2018
Rating: NR
Details
In this definitive Spaghetti Western, Franco Nero (Keoma, The Fifth Cord) gives a career-defining performance as Django, a mysterious loner who arrives at a mud-drenched ghost town on the Mexico-US border, ominously dragging a coffin behind him. After saving imperilled prostitute Maria (Loredana Nusciak), Django becomes embroiled in a brutal feud between a racist gang and a band of Mexican revolutionaries…
With Django, director Sergio Corbucci (The Great Silence) upped the ante for sadism and sensationalism in Westerns, depicting machine gun massacres, mud-fighting prostitutes and savage mutilations. A huge hit with international audiences, Django’s brand of bleak nihilism would be repeatedly emulated in a raft of unofficial sequels. The film is presented here in an exclusive new restoration with a wealth of extras including the newly restored bonus feature Texas Adios, which also stars Franco Nero, and was released as Django 2 in several territories.
Special Features
- Limited Edition SteelBook packaging featuring exclusive artwork
- New restoration from a 4K scan of Django from the original camera negative by Arrow Films
- New restoration from a 2K scan of Texas Adios from the original camera negative by Arrow Films
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- Limited edition fully illustrated booklet featuring new writing on the film by Howard Hughes and original reviews
- Audio commentary by film critic, historian and theorist Stephen Prince
- Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero
- Newly filmed interview with assistant director Ruggero Deodato
- Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
- Newly filmed interview with Sergio Corbucci’s wife Nora Corbucci
- Archival interview with co-writer Piero Vivarelli
- Archival interview with stuntman and actor Gilberto Galimberti
- Discovering Django, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher
- An Introduction to Django by Alex Cox, an archival featurette with the acclaimed director
- Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive
- Original trailers
- Audio commentary for by spaghetti western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry C. Parke
- Newly filmed interview with star Franco Nero
- Newly filmed interview with co-star Alberto Dell'Acqua
- Newly filmed interview with co-writer Franco Rossetti
- Hello Texas!, newly filmed appreciation by Spaghetti Westerns scholar Austin Fisher
- Gallery of original promotional images from the Mike Siegel Archive
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Runtime: 91 min
- Audio: Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio
Cast: Ángel Álvarez | Franco Nero | Gino Pernice | José Bódalo | Loredana Nusciak
Directors: Sergio Corbucci
Project Name: Django
