Actress Anna May Wong Rare Full-Color Photo [240325-38]

Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American movie star, was born in 1905. Wong is famous for her roles in The Toll of the Sea (1922), Impact (1949), Piccadilly (1929), Daughter of Shanghai (1937), Thundering Dawn (1923), The Thief of Bagdad (1924), A Trip to Chinatown (1926), The Honorable Mr. Buggs (1927), Old San Francisco (1927), Why Girls Love Sailors (1927), The Chinese Parrot (1927), The Devil Dancer (1927), and Streets of Shanghai (1927).