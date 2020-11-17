Burst City Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Film Noir | Musical

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1982

Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Rating: NR

The Asian Cult Cinema Dystopian Punk Rock Musical / Sci-Fi Action Classic!

Burst City is an explosive Molotov cocktail of dystopian sci-fi, Mad Max-style biker wars against yakuza gangsters and the police, and riotous performances from members of the real-life Japanese punk bands The Stalin, The Roosters, The Rockers and INU. In a derelict industrial wasteland somewhere on the outskirts of Tokyo, two rival punk bands and their unruly mobs of fans gather for a Battle of the Bands-style protest against the construction of a nuclear powerplant, bringing them head to head with the yakuza industrialists behind the development of their turf. This extraordinary celebration of Japan’s punk music scene of the early 1980s thrust Sōgo Ishii (now known by the name of Gakuryū Ishii), the underground filmmaking wunderkind behind such works as Half Human: Einstürzende Neubauten (1986), Angel Dust (1994) and Electric Dragon 80,000V (2001), to the next level and is regularly cited as an early landmark in Japanese cyberpunk cinema.

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless mono Japanese soundtrack

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film expert Tom Mes

The Punk Spirit of ’82: Sōgo Ishii on Burst City, an exclusive new 56-minute interview with the director

Bursting Out, an exclusive 27-minute interview with the academic and independent filmmaker Yoshiharu Tezuka on jishu eiga and the making of Burst City

Original Trailer

Image Gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mark Player (First Pressing)

Burst City has been called one of the 'starting points in contemporary Japanese cinema', along with Ishii's own Shuffle, Panic in High School, and Crazy Thunder Road

A showcase for various specific punk rock bands of the time such as The Roosters, The Rockers, and The Stalin

Burst City is also purely demonstrative of the culture and attitude of the punk rock community of Japan in the mid-to-late 1970s and the early 1980s, and is considered a defining film of that subculture

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 115 min

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Kansai Eto | Michirô Endô | Shigeru Izumiya

Directors: Gakuryû Ishii

Project Name: Burst City

