Frank Miller’s Ronin Special Edition with preliminary and promotional art

Item Release Date: May 21, 2019

It is the distant past. A great lord of feudal Japan is struck down by an entity of pure evil. A young warrior, sworn to vengeance, becomes a masterless samurai–a ronin–trapped in an eternal struggle with the demon who killed his master.

It is the near future. A great corporation in the urban jungle of New York City is preparing to unleash a deadly new technology. A childlike telepath and a tough-as-nails security commander are the only people who stand in its way.

When these two worlds collide, dreams and reality will blur together for a final, apocalyptic battle–and at the heart of the chaos, a lone swordsman will face the ultimate test of his fealty.

A thrilling, seamless, utterly unique blend of East and West, past and future, magic and science. This edition collects the original six-issue miniseries from the legendary Frank Miller and features an introduction from DC’s former president and publisher Jenette Kahn, as well as a special section of preliminary and promotional art from Miller.

Pages: 336

Language: English

Size: 6.6 x 0.7 x 10.2 in



Authors: Frank Miller

