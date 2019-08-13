Frank Miller’s Ronin Special Edition with preliminary and promotional art

$19.99
It is the distant past. A great lord of feudal Japan is struck down by an entity of pure evil. A young warrior, sworn to vengeance, becomes a masterless samurai–a ronin–trapped in an eternal struggle with the demon who killed his master.
It is the near future. A great corporation in the urban jungle of New York City is preparing to unleash a deadly new technology. A childlike telepath and a tough-as-nails security commander are the only people who stand in its way.
When these two worlds collide, dreams and reality will blur together for a final, apocalyptic battle–and at the heart of the chaos, a lone swordsman will face the ultimate test of his fealty.
A thrilling, seamless, utterly unique blend of East and West, past and future, magic and science. This edition collects the original six-issue miniseries from the legendary Frank Miller and features an introduction from DC’s former president and publisher Jenette Kahn, as well as a special section of preliminary and promotional art from Miller.
