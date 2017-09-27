Twitter
Lonely Heart: The Art of Tara McPherson Hardcover Edition

$24.99

$17.80


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 170927-67804-1
UPC: 9781595821027
ISBN-10: 1-59582-102-3
ISBN-13: 978-1-59582-102-7
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New


Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Dark Horse
Item Release Date: September 19, 2006
Details

The compelling paintings and posters of Tara McPherson are a tour-de-force of creative tension, at once heartfelt and heartbreaking. Creating art about people and their odd ways, recalling many issues from childhood and adult life experience, McPherson creates images that are thought-provoking and seductive. Tara’s array of work includes numerous gig posters for rock bands, including Green Day, Modest Mouse, and Death Cab for Cutie, and advertising and editorial illustrations for a diverse group of clients. Her prints and paintings have been exhibited in galleries all over the world. Lonely Heart is the first printed collection of McPherson’s work.

Special Features

  • Foreword by Frank Kozik!
  • This collection features full color illustrations throughout

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 11 inches
  • Pages: 112

