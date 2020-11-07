$53.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.
Details
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 Press Kit (1995-96) from Paramount Television Group.
Press Kit Includes:
- Multiple pages of Show Notes
- Set of 12 slides
- Set of 10 8 x 10 inch publicity photos
The item is in great shape with some bends and slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 10
- Size: 9x12 outside
Cast: Alexander Siddig | Andrew Robinson | Armin Shimerman | Aron Eisenberg | Avery Brooks | Cirroc Lofton | Colm Meaney | Jeffrey Combs | Michael Dorn | Nana Visitor | Rene Auberjonois | Rosalind Chao | Terry Farrell
Creators: Gene Roddenberry
Project Name: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
