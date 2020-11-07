Share Page Support Us
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 Press Kit (1995-96)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 Press Kit (1995-96)
$53.99

$48.90


1 in stock


kitSKU: 201107-82925-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 Press Kit (1995-96) from Paramount Television Group.

Press Kit Includes:

  • Multiple pages of Show Notes
  • Set of 12 slides
  • Set of 10 8 x 10 inch publicity photos

The item is in great shape with some bends and slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 10
  • Size: 9x12 outside

Cast: Alexander Siddig | Andrew Robinson | Armin Shimerman | Aron Eisenberg | Avery Brooks | Cirroc Lofton | Colm Meaney | Jeffrey Combs | Michael Dorn | Nana Visitor | Rene Auberjonois | Rosalind Chao | Terry Farrell
Creators: Gene Roddenberry
Project Name: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

