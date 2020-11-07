kit SKU: 201107-82925-1

Original U.S. Release: January 3, 1993

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 4 Press Kit (1995-96) from Paramount Television Group.

Press Kit Includes:

Multiple pages of Show Notes

Set of 12 slides

Set of 10 8 x 10 inch publicity photos

The item is in great shape with some bends and slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Alexander Siddig | Andrew Robinson | Armin Shimerman | Aron Eisenberg | Avery Brooks | Cirroc Lofton | Colm Meaney | Jeffrey Combs | Michael Dorn | Nana Visitor | Rene Auberjonois | Rosalind Chao | Terry Farrell

Creators: Gene Roddenberry

Project Name: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

