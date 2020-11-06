Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
View larger
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)

$40.00

$38.70


7 in stock


VinylSKU: 201106-82913-1
UPC: 728028484762
Part No: WW068
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Adrienne Barbeau | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Isaac Hayes | John Carpenter | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Item Release Date: October 24, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork Records is proud to release John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score. Released in 1981, Escape From New York is a science fiction action film co-written and co-scored by John Carpenter starring Kurt Russell, Donald Pleasence, Adrienne Barbeau, and Harry Dean Stanton. The film is set in the near-future world of 1997 where the United States has devolved into a coast to coast crime-ridden continent. Manhattan Island in New York City has been converted into the country’s maximum security prison where criminal offenders are transported and forgotten. In an effort to kidnap the president of the United States, Air Force One is hijacked by insurgents and purposefully crashed into New York City. Ex-soldier and current federal prisoner, Snake Plissken (Russell) is given just 24 hours to go in and rescue the president (Pleasence), after which, if successful, Snake will be pardoned.

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York received commercial success upon its summer 1981 release and is now considered a cult classic. The film has inspired popular video games such as Metal Gear Solid, filmmakers such as J.J. Abrams, and authors such as William Gibson.

The score was written by John Carpenter and co-produced by Carpenter and Alan Howarth. Howarth used equipment including ARP and Prophet-5 synthesizers and a Linn LM-1 drum machine, as well as an acoustic piano and Fender guitars, to create the palette of sounds used in the score, while Carpenter composed the melodies on the synthesizer keyboards. As the MIDI standard had yet to be invented, Howarth manually synchronized the equipment to picture while listening to a copy of the film’s dialogue. Initial inspirational directions which Carpenter shared with Howarth included albums by Tangerine Dream and The Police.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the expanded score album as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, a 12”x12” twelve page booklet featuring unreleased behind-the-scenes set photography, and full album artwork by Marc Aspinall.

Special Features

  • The Complete Score Album by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
  • Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album
  • 180 Gram “Statue of Liberty” Blue/Green/Black Marbled Colored Vinyl
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets
  • 12”x12” Twelve Page Photo Booklet
  • Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Set Photography
  • Artwork by Marc Aspinall

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 57
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins
Directors: John Carpenter
Composers: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
Project Name: Escape from New York
Contributors: Claude Debussy | Nick Castle

Related Items

Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]
Murph the Surf Remastered Motion Picture Soundtrack (2007)
Star Wars: Episode I OOM-9 with Blaster & Binoculars and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1220]
Famous Monster Movie: Art of Basil Gogos (2007)
Forrest J Ackerman Presents Mr. Monsters Movie Gold with Introduction by Stephen King (1st Edition, 1981)
The Last House on the Left 3-Disc Limited Special Edition with Original Soundtrack (2018)
Lot of 5 Game Discs for Playstation [379]
RARE Special Edition of Hong Kong Heritage Museum Newsletter with Bruce Lee: Kung Fu Art Life Exhibition Feature Story
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 Inch Cover Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vinyl | Waxwork