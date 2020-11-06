John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Gatefold Edition + Photo Booklet (2020)

$40.00
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Item Release Date: October 24, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Waxwork Records is proud to release John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Expanded Original Motion Picture Score. Released in 1981, Escape From New York is a science fiction action film co-written and co-scored by John Carpenter starring Kurt Russell, Donald Pleasence, Adrienne Barbeau, and Harry Dean Stanton. The film is set in the near-future world of 1997 where the United States has devolved into a coast to coast crime-ridden continent. Manhattan Island in New York City has been converted into the country’s maximum security prison where criminal offenders are transported and forgotten. In an effort to kidnap the president of the United States, Air Force One is hijacked by insurgents and purposefully crashed into New York City. Ex-soldier and current federal prisoner, Snake Plissken (Russell) is given just 24 hours to go in and rescue the president (Pleasence), after which, if successful, Snake will be pardoned.
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York received commercial success upon its summer 1981 release and is now considered a cult classic. The film has inspired popular video games such as Metal Gear Solid, filmmakers such as J.J. Abrams, and authors such as William Gibson.
The score was written by John Carpenter and co-produced by Carpenter and Alan Howarth. Howarth used equipment including ARP and Prophet-5 synthesizers and a Linn LM-1 drum machine, as well as an acoustic piano and Fender guitars, to create the palette of sounds used in the score, while Carpenter composed the melodies on the synthesizer keyboards. As the MIDI standard had yet to be invented, Howarth manually synchronized the equipment to picture while listening to a copy of the film’s dialogue. Initial inspirational directions which Carpenter shared with Howarth included albums by Tangerine Dream and The Police.
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the expanded score album as a deluxe double LP featuring 180 gram colored vinyl, deluxe packaging, a 12”x12” twelve page booklet featuring unreleased behind-the-scenes set photography, and full album artwork by Marc Aspinall.
Special Features
- The Complete Score Album by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
- Expanded edition of the original soundtrack album
- 180 Gram “Statue of Liberty” Blue/Green/Black Marbled Colored Vinyl
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets
- 12”x12” Twelve Page Photo Booklet
- Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Set Photography
- Artwork by Marc Aspinall
Playlists
- Main Title by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:53
- The Bank Robbery by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:30
- Prison Introduction
0:20
- Over The Wall / Airforce One by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:22
- He's Still Alive / Romero by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:12
- S. D. Plissken by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:41
- Orientation by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:47
- Tell Him!
1:46
- Engulfed Cathedral by: Claude Debussy
3:31
- Across The Roof by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:15
- Descent Into New York by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:37
- Back To The Pod (Version 1) by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:34
- Everyone's Coming To New York by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter | Nick Castle
2:24
- Don't Go Down There
0:19
- Back To The Pod (Version 2) / Crazies Come Out by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:09
- I Heard You Were Dead
0:08
- Arrival At The Library by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:06
- You Are The Duke Of New York
0:17
- The Duke Arrives / Barricade by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:35
- President At The Train by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:28
- Who Are You?
0:27
- Police Action by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:27
- Romero And The President by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:43
- The President Is Gone by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
1:53
- 69th Street Bridge by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
2:43
- Over The Wall by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:42
- The Name Is Plissken!
0:25
- Snake Shake / End Credits by: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
3:58
Specifications
- Runtime: 57
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Charles Cyphers | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Frank Doubleday | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Joe Unger | John Cothran | John Strobel | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef | Season Hubley | Tom Atkins
Directors: John Carpenter
Composers: Alan Howarth | John Carpenter
Project Name: Escape from New York
Contributors: Claude Debussy | Nick Castle
