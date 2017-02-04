Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: August 22, 1986
Item Release Date: September 20, 2016
Rating: NR
Details
THE PRICE OF ADMISSION IS THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.
One of Quentin Tarantino’s favourite directors, Brian Trenchard-Smith was a key figure in the Ozploitation movement, responsible for The Man from Hong Kong, Stunt Rock, Turkey Shoot, BMX Bandits… and dystopian cult classic Dead-End Drive In! Set in a near-future where the economy has crumbled and violent gangs play havoc in the streets, the powers-that-be have decided to lure the delinquent youth into drive-in cinemas and keep them there. No longer just a place to watch trashy movies and make out, these outdoor picture shows have become concentration camps for the unruly and unwanted. With its day-glo colour scheme, new wave soundtrack and extraordinary stunt work, Dead-End Drive-In is in the tradition of Ozploitation milestones Mad Max and The Cars That Ate Paris only very, very eighties.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film materials
- High Definition (1080p) Presentation
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Audio commentary by director Brian Trenchard-Smith
- The Stuntmen, Trenchard Smith's classic television documentary on Grant Page (Mad Max, Road Games) and other Australian stunt performers
- Hospitals Don't Burn Down, Trenchard-Smith's 1978 public information film told in pure Ozploitation fashion
- Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon
Specifications
- Region: Region A
- Audio: Stereo 2.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Cast: David Gibson | Natalie McCurry | Ned Manning | Peter Whitford | Wilbur Wilde
Directors: Brian Trenchard-Smith
