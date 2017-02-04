Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.95 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170204-62799-1

UPC: 760137891192

Part No: AV064

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Brian Trenchard-Smith items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: August 22, 1986

Item Release Date: September 20, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

THE PRICE OF ADMISSION IS THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.

One of Quentin Tarantino’s favourite directors, Brian Trenchard-Smith was a key figure in the Ozploitation movement, responsible for The Man from Hong Kong, Stunt Rock, Turkey Shoot, BMX Bandits… and dystopian cult classic Dead-End Drive In! Set in a near-future where the economy has crumbled and violent gangs play havoc in the streets, the powers-that-be have decided to lure the delinquent youth into drive-in cinemas and keep them there. No longer just a place to watch trashy movies and make out, these outdoor picture shows have become concentration camps for the unruly and unwanted. With its day-glo colour scheme, new wave soundtrack and extraordinary stunt work, Dead-End Drive-In is in the tradition of Ozploitation milestones Mad Max and The Cars That Ate Paris only very, very eighties.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film materials

High Definition (1080p) Presentation

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio commentary by director Brian Trenchard-Smith

The Stuntmen, Trenchard Smith's classic television documentary on Grant Page (Mad Max, Road Games) and other Australian stunt performers

Hospitals Don't Burn Down, Trenchard-Smith's 1978 public information film told in pure Ozploitation fashion

Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon

Specifications

Region: Region A

Audio: Stereo 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Runtime: 88 minutes

Cast: David Gibson | Natalie McCurry | Ned Manning | Peter Whitford | Wilbur Wilde

Directors: Brian Trenchard-Smith

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Throwback Space