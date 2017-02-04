Twitter
Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray

Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray
Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray
Dead End Drive-In Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.95

$19.99


2 in stock


Condition: New

Details

THE PRICE OF ADMISSION IS THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.

One of Quentin Tarantino’s favourite directors, Brian Trenchard-Smith was a key figure in the Ozploitation movement, responsible for The Man from Hong Kong, Stunt Rock, Turkey Shoot, BMX Bandits… and dystopian cult classic Dead-End Drive In! Set in a near-future where the economy has crumbled and violent gangs play havoc in the streets, the powers-that-be have decided to lure the delinquent youth into drive-in cinemas and keep them there. No longer just a place to watch trashy movies and make out, these outdoor picture shows have become concentration camps for the unruly and unwanted. With its day-glo colour scheme, new wave soundtrack and extraordinary stunt work, Dead-End Drive-In is in the tradition of Ozploitation milestones Mad Max and The Cars That Ate Paris only very, very eighties.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film materials
  • High Definition (1080p) Presentation
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Audio commentary by director Brian Trenchard-Smith
  • The Stuntmen, Trenchard Smith's classic television documentary on Grant Page (Mad Max, Road Games) and other Australian stunt performers
  • Hospitals Don't Burn Down, Trenchard-Smith's 1978 public information film told in pure Ozploitation fashion
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon

Specifications

  • Region: Region A
  • Audio: Stereo 2.0
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 88 minutes

Cast: David Gibson | Natalie McCurry | Ned Manning | Peter Whitford | Wilbur Wilde
Directors: Brian Trenchard-Smith

