12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

- Cast: Bill Raymond | Bob Adrian | Brad Pitt | Bruce Kirkpatrick | Bruce Willis | Carol Florence | Ernest Abuba | H. Michael Walls | Irma St. Paule | Joey Perillo | Jon Seda | Joseph Melito | Madeleine Stowe | Michael Chance | Simon Jones | Vernon Campbell
- Directors: Terry Gilliam
- Project Name 12 Monkeys
- Artists Matt Griffin
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios: Arrow
- Original Release Date: January 5, 1996
- Product Release Date: May 25, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Brad Pitt | Bruce Willis | Madeleine Stowe | Terry Gilliam
The Future Is History
Following the commercial and critical success of The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam’s next feature would turn to science fiction and a screenplay by Janet and David Peoples (Blade Runner, Unforgiven) inspired by Chris Marker’s classic short film La Jetée. In 1996, a deadly virus is unleashed by a group calling themselves the Army of the Twelve Monkeys, destroying much of the world’s population and forcing survivors underground. In 2035, prisoner James Cole (Bruce Willis, Die Hard) is chosen to go back in time and help scientists in their search for a cure. Featuring an Oscar-nominated turn by Brad Pitt (Fight Club) as mental patient Jeffrey Goines, Twelve Monkeys would become Gilliam’s most successful film and is now widely regarded as a sci-fi classic.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Audio commentary by Terry Gilliam and producer Charles Roven
- The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys, feature-length making-of documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe (Lost in La Mancha)
- The Film Exchange with Terry Gilliam, a 1996 interview with Gilliam and film critic Jonathan Romney, recorded at the London Film Festival
- Appreciation by Ian Christie, author of Gilliam on Gilliam
- The Twelve Monkeys Archives
- Theatrical trailer
- Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin
- Limited edition booklet featuring writing on the film by Rabin, and an excerpt of Gilliam on Gilliam by Ian Christie
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Audio: Mono 5.1 / 2.0, Soundtrack: DTS 5.1 Master Audio and 2.0 stereo
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 129 min
- Region: A
- People / Bands: Bill Raymond | Bob Adrian | Brad Pitt | Bruce Kirkpatrick | Bruce Willis | Carol Florence | Ernest Abuba | H. Michael Walls | Irma St. Paule | Joey Perillo | Jon Seda | Joseph Melito | Madeleine Stowe | Matt Griffin | Michael Chance | Simon Jones | Terry Gilliam | Vernon Campbell
- Shows / Movies: 12 Monkeys
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Mystery | Science Fiction | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Arrow
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV