Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
View larger
12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
$39.95
$32.90
See Options

6 in stock
Steelbook Blu-ray
SKU: 210505-86917-1
UPC: 760137537885
Part No: AV336
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

The Future Is History

Following the commercial and critical success of The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam’s next feature would turn to science fiction and a screenplay by Janet and David Peoples (Blade Runner, Unforgiven) inspired by Chris Marker’s classic short film La Jetée. In 1996, a deadly virus is unleashed by a group calling themselves the Army of the Twelve Monkeys, destroying much of the world’s population and forcing survivors underground. In 2035, prisoner James Cole (Bruce Willis, Die Hard) is chosen to go back in time and help scientists in their search for a cure. Featuring an Oscar-nominated turn by Brad Pitt (Fight Club) as mental patient Jeffrey Goines, Twelve Monkeys would become Gilliam’s most successful film and is now widely regarded as a sci-fi classic.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Audio commentary by Terry Gilliam and producer Charles Roven
  • The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys, feature-length making-of documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe (Lost in La Mancha)
  • The Film Exchange with Terry Gilliam, a 1996 interview with Gilliam and film critic Jonathan Romney, recorded at the London Film Festival
  • Appreciation by Ian Christie, author of Gilliam on Gilliam
  • The Twelve Monkeys Archives
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin
  • Limited edition booklet featuring writing on the film by Rabin, and an excerpt of Gilliam on Gilliam by Ian Christie

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Audio: Mono 5.1 / 2.0, Soundtrack: DTS 5.1 Master Audio and 2.0 stereo
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Runtime: 129 min
  • Region: A
Explore More...

Related Items

The Neon Demon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack-2-LP Set, Blue/Green Vinyl, Includes Download Card
The New Barbarians (Warriors of the Wasteland) Original Soundtrack Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl (1983)
William Friedkin’s The Exorcist 24 x 36 inch One Sheet Movie Poster
Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180 Gram Vinyl
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: Creating a Fairy Tale for Troubled Times Hardcover Edition
Slave Girls From Beyond Infinity Remastered DVD Edition (2020)
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Clint Eastwood’s The Beguiled Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 210505-86917-1
UPC: 760137537885
Part No: AV336
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New