12 Monkeys Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

The Future Is History

Following the commercial and critical success of The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam’s next feature would turn to science fiction and a screenplay by Janet and David Peoples (Blade Runner, Unforgiven) inspired by Chris Marker’s classic short film La Jetée. In 1996, a deadly virus is unleashed by a group calling themselves the Army of the Twelve Monkeys, destroying much of the world’s population and forcing survivors underground. In 2035, prisoner James Cole (Bruce Willis, Die Hard) is chosen to go back in time and help scientists in their search for a cure. Featuring an Oscar-nominated turn by Brad Pitt (Fight Club) as mental patient Jeffrey Goines, Twelve Monkeys would become Gilliam’s most successful film and is now widely regarded as a sci-fi classic.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Audio commentary by Terry Gilliam and producer Charles Roven

The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys, feature-length making-of documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe (Lost in La Mancha)

The Film Exchange with Terry Gilliam, a 1996 interview with Gilliam and film critic Jonathan Romney, recorded at the London Film Festival

Appreciation by Ian Christie, author of Gilliam on Gilliam

The Twelve Monkeys Archives

Theatrical trailer

Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Griffin

Limited edition booklet featuring writing on the film by Rabin, and an excerpt of Gilliam on Gilliam by Ian Christie

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Audio: Mono 5.1 / 2.0, Soundtrack: DTS 5.1 Master Audio and 2.0 stereo

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 129 min

Region: A

