Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Attack The Block Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

Attack The Block Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
$33.99
$28.90
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210505-86914-1
Part No: IAS013
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The premiere vinyl release of Attack The Block original motion picture score and soundtrack from Steven Price, Felix Buxton, and Simon Ratcliffe (of Basement Jaxx). This 2011 Sci-Fi film was the breakout performance for actor John Boyega (Star Wars, Detroit, Pacific Rim 2), Jodie Whittaker (Dr. Who), as well as Academy Award winning composer Steven Price (Gravity, Suicide Squad, Fury). The story follows a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders. Pressed on Glow In The Dark vinyl 2xLP and Glow labels to bring the monsters back onto your very own turntable.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 2xLP Glow in the Dark Vinyl with Glow Labels
  • Limited Edition of 1000 Units Produced
  • Exclusive written commentaries on the soundtrack from Joe Cornish (Director) and Steven Price (Composer)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86131]
Dr. Who Daleks’ Invasion Earth: 2150 A.D. Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
John Carpenter’s The Thing Shout Factory 18×24 inch Collector Poster – Version A [D73]
Savage Tales Magazine (Vol. 2 No. 7, October 1986) Larry Hama Editor, Joe Jusko Cover [19318]
The New York Times Spider-Man Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (May 17, 2002) [A41]
Cops vs. Thugs Arrow Video Special Edition 2-Disc DVD + Blu-ray
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster [D70] PlayStation 3 PS3
VinylSKU: 210505-86914-1
Part No: IAS013
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New