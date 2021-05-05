Attack The Block Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alex Esmail | Danielle Vitalis | Flaminia Cinque | Franz Drameh | Gina Antwi | Jodie Whittaker | John Boyega | Leeon Jones | Luke Treadaway | Maggie McCarthy | Michael Ajao | Natasha Jonas | Paige Meade | Sammy Williams | Simon Howard
- Directors: Joe Cornish
- Project Name Attack the Block
- Composers Felix Buxton | Simon Ratcliffe | Steven Price
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Science Fiction
- Studios: I Am Shark
- Original Release Date: May 13, 2011
- Product Release Date: January 11, 2018
- Rating: R
The premiere vinyl release of Attack The Block original motion picture score and soundtrack from Steven Price, Felix Buxton, and Simon Ratcliffe (of Basement Jaxx). This 2011 Sci-Fi film was the breakout performance for actor John Boyega (Star Wars, Detroit, Pacific Rim 2), Jodie Whittaker (Dr. Who), as well as Academy Award winning composer Steven Price (Gravity, Suicide Squad, Fury). The story follows a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders. Pressed on Glow In The Dark vinyl 2xLP and Glow labels to bring the monsters back onto your very own turntable.
Special Features
- Pressed on 2xLP Glow in the Dark Vinyl with Glow Labels
- Limited Edition of 1000 Units Produced
- Exclusive written commentaries on the soundtrack from Joe Cornish (Director) and Steven Price (Composer)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
