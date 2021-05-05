Attack The Block Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $33.99

The premiere vinyl release of Attack The Block original motion picture score and soundtrack from Steven Price, Felix Buxton, and Simon Ratcliffe (of Basement Jaxx). This 2011 Sci-Fi film was the breakout performance for actor John Boyega (Star Wars, Detroit, Pacific Rim 2), Jodie Whittaker (Dr. Who), as well as Academy Award winning composer Steven Price (Gravity, Suicide Squad, Fury). The story follows a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders. Pressed on Glow In The Dark vinyl 2xLP and Glow labels to bring the monsters back onto your very own turntable.

Special Features

Pressed on 2xLP Glow in the Dark Vinyl with Glow Labels

Limited Edition of 1000 Units Produced

Exclusive written commentaries on the soundtrack from Joe Cornish (Director) and Steven Price (Composer)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

