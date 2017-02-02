Twitter
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
Blu-ray
UPC: 842498000205
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: June 14, 2002
Item Release Date: July 22, 2014
Rating: R
Details

Unable to afford proper care for his sister dying from kidney failure, Ryu turns to the black market to sell his own organs only to end up cheated of his life savings. His girlfriend urges Ryu to kidnap the daughter of wealthy industrialist Dong-jin, who recently laid him off. Ryu agrees, but unforeseen tragedies turn an innocent con into a merciless quest for revenge. Bound by their personal losses and deep-seated anger, the two men are thrust into a spiral of destruction.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director Park Chan-wook and Actor/Filmmaker Ryoo Seong-wan
  • The Process of Mr. Vengeance
  • My Boksu Story
  • Crew Interviews
  • Jonathan Ross on Park Chan-wook
  • Soundtrack
  • Photo Gallery
  • Storyboards
  • Original Behind the Scenes Featurette
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 129 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 Anamorphic
  • Region: Region A
  • Language: Korean
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Bo-bae Han | Dae-yeon Lee | Doona Bae | Ha-kyun Shin | Jae-yeong Jeong | Ji-Eun Lim | Kang-ho Song | Masashi Fujimoto | Se-dong Kim
Directors: Chan Wook-park

