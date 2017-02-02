Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

View larger $29.95 $16.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Action | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: June 14, 2002

Item Release Date: July 22, 2014

Rating: R

Unable to afford proper care for his sister dying from kidney failure, Ryu turns to the black market to sell his own organs only to end up cheated of his life savings. His girlfriend urges Ryu to kidnap the daughter of wealthy industrialist Dong-jin, who recently laid him off. Ryu agrees, but unforeseen tragedies turn an innocent con into a merciless quest for revenge. Bound by their personal losses and deep-seated anger, the two men are thrust into a spiral of destruction.

Audio Commentary with Director Park Chan-wook and Actor/Filmmaker Ryoo Seong-wan

The Process of Mr. Vengeance

My Boksu Story

Crew Interviews

Jonathan Ross on Park Chan-wook

Soundtrack

Photo Gallery

Storyboards

Original Behind the Scenes Featurette

Trailer

Runtime: 129 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 Anamorphic

Region: Region A

Language: Korean

Subtitles: English

Cast: Bo-bae Han | Dae-yeon Lee | Doona Bae | Ha-kyun Shin | Jae-yeong Jeong | Ji-Eun Lim | Kang-ho Song | Masashi Fujimoto | Se-dong Kim

Directors: Chan Wook-park

