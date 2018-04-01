The Entity Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1982)

$40.00
$24.97
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Barbara Hershey | Ron Silver items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Drama | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1983
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Based on a true story, The Entity centers on a woman named Carla Moran (Barbara Hershey), who is continually tormented and sexually molested by an evil spirit.
This rare insert style movie poster from the movie is in very good shape with some bends and creases. There are also a few corner dings and a mark on the backside of the item.
Specifications
- Size: 14x36 in
Cast: Allan Rich | Barbara Hershey | David Labiosa | Margaret Blye | Michael Alldredge | Natasha Ryan | Raymond Singer | Ron Silver | Tom Stern
Directors: Sidney J. Furie
Project Name: The Entity
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Suspense | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox