The Entity Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1982)

Poster (Insert) 14 x 36 inch SKU: 180402-71374-1

Weight: 2.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: February 4, 1983

Rating: R

Details

Based on a true story, The Entity centers on a woman named Carla Moran (Barbara Hershey), who is continually tormented and sexually molested by an evil spirit.

This rare insert style movie poster from the movie is in very good shape with some bends and creases. There are also a few corner dings and a mark on the backside of the item.

Specifications

Size: 14x36 in

Cast: Allan Rich | Barbara Hershey | David Labiosa | Margaret Blye | Michael Alldredge | Natasha Ryan | Raymond Singer | Ron Silver | Tom Stern

Directors: Sidney J. Furie

Project Name: The Entity

