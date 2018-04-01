Twitter
The Entity Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1982)

$40.00

$24.97


1 in stock


Poster (Insert) 14 x 36 inchSKU: 180402-71374-1
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Based on a true story, The Entity centers on a woman named Carla Moran (Barbara Hershey), who is continually tormented and sexually molested by an evil spirit.

This rare insert style movie poster from the movie is in very good shape with some bends and creases. There are also a few corner dings and a mark on the backside of the item.

Specifications

  • Size: 14x36 in

Cast: Allan Rich | Barbara Hershey | David Labiosa | Margaret Blye | Michael Alldredge | Natasha Ryan | Raymond Singer | Ron Silver | Tom Stern
Directors: Sidney J. Furie
Project Name: The Entity

