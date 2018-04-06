George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180406-72386-1

UPC: 760137109785

Part No: AV134

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: George A. Romero items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: March 16, 1973

Item Release Date: March 13, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After the experimental outings of There’s Always Vanilla and Season of the Witch, Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero returned to rather more distinct horror territory with his 1973 infection opus The Crazies. When a plane carrying a secret biological weapon crash-lands in the vicinity of a small, rural town, the area descends into chaos.

Infected with a virus that sends them into a homicidal frenzy, the locals turn on each other in an orgy of bloody violence. As the army cordons off the town and government agents clash with scientists over the appropriate course of action, a small band of survivors attempt to make their way to safety. Starring cult icon Lynn Lowry (Shivers, I Drink Your Blood), the influence of Romero’s The Crazies can be felt in everything from the director’s own subsequent work – many commentators have noted the stylistic and thematic similarities to his zombie classic Dawn of the Dead – right up to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later and beyond.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Mono Uncompressed PCM Audio

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford

Romero Was Here: Locating The Crazies – Romero historian Lawrence DeVincentz takes us on a guided tour of Evans City, PA and the locations used in The Crazies

Crazy for Lynn Lowry – cult star Lynn Lowry discusses her early career including her role in The Crazies

Q&A with Lynn Lowry filmed at the 2016 Abertoir Film Festival

Audio interview with producer Lee Hessel

Behind-the-scenes footage with optional commentary by Lawrence DeVincentz

Alternate Opening Titles

Image Galleries

Trailers & TV Spots

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Runtime: 104

Audio: Mono

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Language: English

Cast: A.C. McDonald | Harold Wayne Jones | Harry Spillman | Lane Carroll | Lloyd Hollar | Lynn Lowry | Richard France | Will Disney | Will MacMillan

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: The Crazies

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space