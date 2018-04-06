George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray

$34.95
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: March 16, 1973
Item Release Date: March 13, 2018
Rating: R
Details
After the experimental outings of There’s Always Vanilla and Season of the Witch, Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero returned to rather more distinct horror territory with his 1973 infection opus The Crazies. When a plane carrying a secret biological weapon crash-lands in the vicinity of a small, rural town, the area descends into chaos.
Infected with a virus that sends them into a homicidal frenzy, the locals turn on each other in an orgy of bloody violence. As the army cordons off the town and government agents clash with scientists over the appropriate course of action, a small band of survivors attempt to make their way to safety. Starring cult icon Lynn Lowry (Shivers, I Drink Your Blood), the influence of Romero’s The Crazies can be felt in everything from the director’s own subsequent work – many commentators have noted the stylistic and thematic similarities to his zombie classic Dawn of the Dead – right up to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later and beyond.
Special Features
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative
High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
Original Mono Uncompressed PCM Audio
English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford
Romero Was Here: Locating The Crazies – Romero historian Lawrence DeVincentz takes us on a guided tour of Evans City, PA and the locations used in The Crazies
Crazy for Lynn Lowry – cult star Lynn Lowry discusses her early career including her role in The Crazies
Q&A with Lynn Lowry filmed at the 2016 Abertoir Film Festival
Audio interview with producer Lee Hessel
Behind-the-scenes footage with optional commentary by Lawrence DeVincentz
Alternate Opening Titles
Image Galleries
Trailers & TV Spots
Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A,B,C
- Runtime: 104
- Audio: Mono
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
- Language: English
Cast: A.C. McDonald | Harold Wayne Jones | Harry Spillman | Lane Carroll | Lloyd Hollar | Lynn Lowry | Richard France | Will Disney | Will MacMillan
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: The Crazies
