Dario Argento’s Deep Red 2-Disc Special Limited Edition Blu-ray Set

View larger $49.95 $46.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180406-72380-1

UPC: 760137117384

Part No: AV140

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Dario Argento items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1976

Item Release Date: April 10, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Dario Argento, maestro of the macabre and the man behind some of the greatest excursions in Italian horror (Suspiria, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage), comes Deep Red the ultimate giallo movie.

One night, musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings, Blow Up), looking up from the street below, witnesses the brutal axe murder of a woman in her apartment. Racing to the scene, Marcus just manages to miss the perpetrator… or does he? As he takes on the role of amateur sleuth, Marcus finds himself ensnared in a bizarre web of murder and mystery where nothing is what it seems…

Aided by a throbbing score from regular Argento collaborators Goblin, Deep Red (aka Profondo Rosso and The Hatchet Murders) is a hallucinatory fever dream of a giallo punctuated by some of the most astonishing set-pieces the sub-genre has to offer.

Special Features

2-Disc Limited Edition Contents

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of two versions of the film

Original Italian soundtrack in lossless DTS-HD MA mono 1.0

Optional surround sound remix of the Italian soundtrack in lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1

Original English soundtrack in lossless DTS-HA MA mono 1.0

English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

6 postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Reversible fold-out poster featuring two original artworks

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Limited Edition booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mikel J. Koven, author of La Dolce Morte: Vernacular Cinema and the Italian Giallo Film, and an archival essay by Alan Jones, illustrated with original archive stills

Deep Red: Original Version (Blu-ray Disc 1)

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative

Audio commentary by filmmaker and Argento expert Thomas Rostock

Introduction to the film by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin

Profondo Giallo, a new visual essay by Michael Mackenzie featuring an in-depth appreciation of Deep Red, its themes and its legacy

Rosso Recollections: Dario Argento s Deep Genius the Deep Red director on the creation of a giallo masterpiece

The Lady in Red: Daria Nicolodi Remembers Profondo Rosso

Music to Murder For! Claudio Simonetti on Deep Red

Profondo Rosso: From Celluloid to Shop a tour of the Profondo Rosso shop in Rome with long time Argento collaborator Luigi Cozzi

Italian theatrical trailer

Deep Red: Export Version (Blu-ray Disc 2 - Limited Edition Exclusive)

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative

US theatrical trailer

The English audio track on the original, longer cut has some portions of English audio missing. English audio for these sections was either never recorded or has been lost. As such, these sequences are presented with Italian audio, subtitled in English.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Dolby 5.1, 1.0

Cast: Clara Calamai | Daria Nicolodi | David Hemmings | Gabriele Lavia | Giuliana Calandra | Glauco Mauri | Macha Méril

Directors: Dario Argento

Project Name: Deep Red

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thrillers | Throwback Space