Toys Are Not for Children Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Toys Are Not for Children Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
View larger

Blu-ray
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Details

Psychological trauma and aberrant sexuality abound in this twisted 1972 tale of a young woman whose severe daddy issues send her on an unforgettably bleak downward spiral. Yearning for the love of her absentee father, Jamie inhabits an infantilized world surrounded by toys, including those which her wayward pops bizarrely continues to send her. Unable to consummate her new marriage with dashing colleague Charlie, Jamie’s chance encounter with aging sex worker Pearl leads her into the murky world of prostitution where her most disturbing erotic fantasies begin to play out.

Grim, quirky and strangely affecting in equal measure, Stanley H. Brasloff’s Toys Are Not for Children is a truly one-of-a-kind effort from the heyday of the American exploitation independents, which builds to a haunting and devastating climax that lingers long after the credits roll.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original uncompressed mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain
  • Newly-filmed appreciation by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower
  • ‘Dirty’ Dolls: Femininity, Perversion and Play - a brand new video essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • Original theme song “Lonely Am I”, newly transferred from the original 45-RPM vinyl single
  • Original Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
  • Collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Vanity Celis

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 85
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Evelyn Kingsley | Harlan Cary Poe | Marcia Forbes
Directors: Stanley H. Brassloff
Project Name: Toys Are Not for Children

