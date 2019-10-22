Toys Are Not for Children Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $39.95 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Psychological trauma and aberrant sexuality abound in this twisted 1972 tale of a young woman whose severe daddy issues send her on an unforgettably bleak downward spiral. Yearning for the love of her absentee father, Jamie inhabits an infantilized world surrounded by toys, including those which her wayward pops bizarrely continues to send her. Unable to consummate her new marriage with dashing colleague Charlie, Jamie’s chance encounter with aging sex worker Pearl leads her into the murky world of prostitution where her most disturbing erotic fantasies begin to play out.

Grim, quirky and strangely affecting in equal measure, Stanley H. Brasloff’s Toys Are Not for Children is a truly one-of-a-kind effort from the heyday of the American exploitation independents, which builds to a haunting and devastating climax that lingers long after the credits roll.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with Kat Ellinger and Heather Drain

Newly-filmed appreciation by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower

‘Dirty’ Dolls: Femininity, Perversion and Play - a brand new video essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Original theme song “Lonely Am I”, newly transferred from the original 45-RPM vinyl single

Original Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Vanity Celis

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Runtime: 85

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Evelyn Kingsley | Harlan Cary Poe | Marcia Forbes

Directors: Stanley H. Brassloff

Project Name: Toys Are Not for Children

