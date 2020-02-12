Share Page Support Us
Hasbro Unleashed Star Wars Yoda Action Figure (2003) [1188]

View larger

$44.99

$32.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200212-80390-1
UPC: 076930849835
Part No: 6235540000
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Yoda  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hasbro Unleashed Star Wars Yoda Action Figure (2003). Yoda with Lightsaber and Diorama Display Base.

This item is new but there a few bends in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 8.8 x 3.8 x 13.5 in


Subject: Star Wars
Characters: Yoda

