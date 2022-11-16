The Macomber Affair (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gregory Peck, Joan Bennett [F90]

- Cast: Carl Harbord | Earl Smith | Frederick Worlock | Gregory Peck | Jean Gillie | Joan Bennett | Reginald Denny | Robert Preston
- Directors: Zoltan Korda
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: August 29, 1947
- Rating: approved
- More: Gregory Peck
The Macomber Affair (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gregory Peck, Joan Bennett.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.