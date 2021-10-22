Share Page Support Us
Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96758-1
UPC: 888072238732
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Widely available on vinyl for the first time in 25 years, the soundtrack to the classic Burt Reynolds film features massive hits from Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Jerry Reed, including “East Bound and Down” and “The Bandit.” Jerry also provides much of the instrumental score alongside celebrated musician and composer, Bill Justis. The album additionally includes many memorable dialog tracks taken right from the movie and featuring Reynolds, Reed and Jackie Gleason.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • The Legend
    Incidental CB Dialogue
    West Bound And Down
    Foxy Lady
    Incidental CB Dialogue
    Orange Blossom Special
    The Bandit
    March Of The Rednecks
    If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry
  • Side B
  • East Bound And Down
    Incidental CB Dialogue (Included)
    The Bandit
    And The Fight Played On!
    Ma Cousin Plays Steel
    Hot Pants Fuzz Parade
    Incidental CB Dialogue
    The Bandit (Reprise)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
