Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Widely available on vinyl for the first time in 25 years, the soundtrack to the classic Burt Reynolds film features massive hits from Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Jerry Reed, including “East Bound and Down” and “The Bandit.” Jerry also provides much of the instrumental score alongside celebrated musician and composer, Bill Justis. The album additionally includes many memorable dialog tracks taken right from the movie and featuring Reynolds, Reed and Jackie Gleason.

Playlists

Side A

The Legend

Incidental CB Dialogue

West Bound And Down

Foxy Lady

Incidental CB Dialogue

Orange Blossom Special

The Bandit

March Of The Rednecks

If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry

Side B

East Bound And Down

Incidental CB Dialogue (Included)

The Bandit

And The Fight Played On!

Ma Cousin Plays Steel

Hot Pants Fuzz Parade

Incidental CB Dialogue

The Bandit (Reprise)

