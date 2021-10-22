Smokey and the Bandit Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alfie Wise | Burt Reynolds | George Reynolds | Jackie Gleason | Jerry Reed | Lamar Jackson | Laura Lizer Sommers | Linda McClure | Macon McCalman | Michael Mann | Mike Henry | Pat McCormick | Paul Williams | Quinnon Sheffield | Ronnie Gay | Sally Field | Susie Ewing
- Directors: Hal Needham
- Project Name Smokey and the Bandit
- Artists Jerry Reed
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy
- Studios: Varese Sarabande
- Original Release Date: May 19, 1977
- Product Release Date: September 10, 2021
- Rating: PG
- More: Burt Reynolds | Jackie Gleason | Jerry Reed
Widely available on vinyl for the first time in 25 years, the soundtrack to the classic Burt Reynolds film features massive hits from Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Jerry Reed, including “East Bound and Down” and “The Bandit.” Jerry also provides much of the instrumental score alongside celebrated musician and composer, Bill Justis. The album additionally includes many memorable dialog tracks taken right from the movie and featuring Reynolds, Reed and Jackie Gleason.
Playlists
- Side A
- The Legend
Incidental CB Dialogue
West Bound And Down
Foxy Lady
Incidental CB Dialogue
Orange Blossom Special
The Bandit
March Of The Rednecks
If You Leave Me Tonight I'll Cry
- Side B
- East Bound And Down
Incidental CB Dialogue (Included)
The Bandit
And The Fight Played On!
Ma Cousin Plays Steel
Hot Pants Fuzz Parade
Incidental CB Dialogue
The Bandit (Reprise)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
