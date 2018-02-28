Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: It’s All Connected Hardcover Edition

View larger $24.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1

Level 7 access granted! Just as the MCU exploded onto TV screens, the Guidebooks expanded their coverage to take on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Agent Carter – including an ALL-NEW exclusive chapter on S.H.I.E.L.D. season four! We reveal everything you need to know about the past and present of S.H.I.E.L.D. – from the early days of Peggy Carter’s SSR to Agent Coulson’s elite team! Featuring fact sheets, movie-to-comic comparisons, behind-the-scenes artwork and production stills, this Guidebook is packed with profi les of all the major players – including Peggy Carter, Phil Coulson, Skye A.K.A. Quake A.K.A. Daisy Johnson, Melinda May, Leo Fitz, Jemma Simmons and Grant Ward – plus Howard Stark, Edwin Jarvis, Deathlok, Ghost Rider, the Inhumans and more!

Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: It’s All Connected Collects:

Guidebook To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season One, Two, Three, Four

Marvel’s Agent Carter Season One, Two

