Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: It’s All Connected Hardcover Edition

$24.99

$18.99


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180228-70822-1
ISBN-10: 1302908294
ISBN-13: 978-1302908294
Weight: 2.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: January 16, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Level 7 access granted! Just as the MCU exploded onto TV screens, the Guidebooks expanded their coverage to take on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Agent Carter – including an ALL-NEW exclusive chapter on S.H.I.E.L.D. season four! We reveal everything you need to know about the past and present of S.H.I.E.L.D. – from the early days of Peggy Carter’s SSR to Agent Coulson’s elite team! Featuring fact sheets, movie-to-comic comparisons, behind-the-scenes artwork and production stills, this Guidebook is packed with profi les of all the major players – including Peggy Carter, Phil Coulson, Skye A.K.A. Quake A.K.A. Daisy Johnson, Melinda May, Leo Fitz, Jemma Simmons and Grant Ward – plus Howard Stark, Edwin Jarvis, Deathlok, Ghost Rider, the Inhumans and more!

Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook: It’s All Connected Collects:

  • Guidebook To The Marvel Cinematic Universe – Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season One, Two, Three, Four
  • Marvel’s Agent Carter Season One, Two

Specifications

  • Pages: 120
  • Size: 7.8 x 0.5 x 11.2 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Mike O'Sullivan

