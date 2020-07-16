Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 3 – Packaging + Manuals Only [381]

Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 3 – Packaging + Manuals Only [381]
View larger
Currently Unavailable
game boxSKU: 200716-81324-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Capcom | Nintendo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 3 – Packaging + Manuals Only. There are no cartridges included with this bundle. Included are 2 game boxes for GameBoy Color and 1 game box for GameBoy Advance. Make sure to review photos to see exactly what booklets are included.

Games Include:

  • Megaman Xtreme (GameBoy Color)
  • Megaman Xtreme 2 (GameBoy Color)
  • Medabots: Metabee Ver. AX (GameBoy Advance)

The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

1994 New York Mets Official Yearbook 25th Miracle Mets Anniversary Edition
Burt Reynolds White Lightning Special Edition Blu-ray
Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993) [PHOSP01]
Negima Magister Negi Magi by Ken Akamatsu – Volumes 1-3
Funko Pop Lord of the Rings Galadriel Vinyl Figure #170
Crash Bash, Spyro: Year of the Dragon Games Demo CD
Easy Rider 36 x 24 inch Movie Poster
Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition
Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and behind the Camera (2018)
Black Belt Magazine Bruce Lee Collector’s Issue (December 2011) [9007]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Capcom | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Memorabilia | Nintendo | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *