Blade Runner: Black Lotus Original Television Series Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Akio Nojima | Arisa Shida | Barkhad Abdi | Brian Cox | Elias Toufexis | Gregg Henry | Henry Czerny | Hôchû Ôtsuka | Jason Spisak | Jessica Henwick | Josh Duhamel | Kazuki Yao | Masane Tsukayama | Peyton List | Samira Wiley | Shinshû Fuji | Stephen Root | Taiten Kusunoki | Takako Honda | Takaya Hashi | Takayuki Kinba | Takehito Koyasu | Wes Bentley | Will Yun Lee | Yoshiko Sakakibara
- Directors: Kenji Kamiyama | Shinji Aramaki
- Project Name Blade Runner: Black Lotus
- Contributors 070 Shake | A7S | Alessia Cara | Alesso | Danna Paola | Daya | G-Eazy | Grey | Iann Dior | Kiana Ledé | Lord Netty | Michael Hodges | Salem Ilease | Tori Kelly | Walk Off The Earth | X Ambassadors
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction
- Studios: Def Jam
- Original Release Date: November 14, 2021
- Product Release Date: December 17, 2021
- Rating: NR
Blade Runner: Black Lotus the Original Television Soundtrack is a dynamic multi-genre album with global appeal that soundtracks each episode of the 13 part TV series. The soundtrack boasts tracks from Alessia Cara, 070 Shake, 6lack, Iann Dior & more across a variety of genres. Part of the American neo-noir science fiction media franchise originating from the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Blade Runner Black Lotus makes history with the first female-led character in the franchise.
Playlists
- Feel You Now by: Alessia Cara
- Water by: X Ambassadors
- Home by: Walk Off The Earth
- Evil by: Daya
- By My Side by: A7S
- After You by: Grey
- Save Myself by: Kiana Ledé
- Intuition by: Salem Ilease
- Rescue Me by: Alesso | Danna Paola
- What Happens Next by: Tori Kelly
- Thrash by: G-Eazy
- Circles by: Iann Dior
- Perfect Weapon by: 070 Shake
- Last Goodbye by: Alessia Cara
- Supahuman by: Lord Netty | Michael Hodges
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
