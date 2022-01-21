Blade Runner: Black Lotus Original Television Series Soundtrack CD

View larger $15.65

Blade Runner: Black Lotus the Original Television Soundtrack is a dynamic multi-genre album with global appeal that soundtracks each episode of the 13 part TV series. The soundtrack boasts tracks from Alessia Cara, 070 Shake, 6lack, Iann Dior & more across a variety of genres. Part of the American neo-noir science fiction media franchise originating from the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Blade Runner Black Lotus makes history with the first female-led character in the franchise.

