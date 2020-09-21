Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition

$34.99
$29.97
UPC: 190759022412
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 2018
Item Release Date: November 8, 2018
Rating: PG
Details
Sony Music proudly releases SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on stunning 2-LP Picture Disc Vinyl. Featuring original music by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted in U.S. theaters in December of 2018.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Pine | Hailee Steinfeld | Jake Johnson | Kimiko Glenn | Liev Schreiber | Lily Tomlin | Luna Lauren Velez | Mahershala Ali | Nicolas Cage | Shameik Moore | Stan Lee | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: Bob Persichetti | Peter Ramsey | Rodney Rothman
Project Name: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Composers: Daniel Pemberton
