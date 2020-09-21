Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition
View larger
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Original Movie Score 2-Disc Double-Sided Picture Vinyl Limited Edition

$34.99

$29.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200921-82002-1
UPC: 190759022412
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Nicolas Cage | Spider-Man | Zoe Kravitz  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 2018
Item Release Date: November 8, 2018
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sony Music proudly releases SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on stunning 2-LP Picture Disc Vinyl. Featuring original music by multiple Golden Globe nominee Daniel Pemberton. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted in U.S. theaters in December of 2018.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry | Chris Pine | Hailee Steinfeld | Jake Johnson | Kimiko Glenn | Liev Schreiber | Lily Tomlin | Luna Lauren Velez | Mahershala Ali | Nicolas Cage | Shameik Moore | Stan Lee | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: Bob Persichetti | Peter Ramsey | Rodney Rothman
Project Name: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Composers: Daniel Pemberton

Related Items

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 – DVD
The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)
Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber Alarm Clock: The Inquisitor [295]
Machete – Danny Trejo as Title Character 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Alien Prey Towel
Dark Horse Deluxe Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer Statue
Nintendo Gameboy Cartridge Boxes Set of 5 – Packaging + Foldout Mini-Poster + Manuals Only [382]
New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2018 Program Guide
Zorro The Complete Television Series 15-DVD Box Set Classic Show
Star Trek Trading Card Set (1991) Impel Company [1245]

Categories

Action | Animation | Comic Based | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | SONY Music | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *