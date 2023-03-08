View larger $32.89

The Peanuts Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Import Vinyl Edition.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang make their big-screen debut, like they’ve never been seen before, in state of the art 3D animation. Charlie Brown, the world’s most beloved underdog, embarks upon an epic and heroic quest, while his best pal, the loveable beagle Snoopy, takes to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis, the Red Baron.

From the imagination of Charles M. Schulz and the creators of the ICE AGE films, THE PEANUTS MOVIE from Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox is in theaters on November 6th 2015. THE PEANUTS MOVIE soundtrack was created with the help of movie director Steve Martino and features new recordings of Vince Guaraldi classics: “Linus And Lucy” & “Skating” as well as original score from Christophe Beck (FROZEN.)

The soundtrack also features Grammy nominated Meghan Trainor who recorded an original song, “Better When I’m Dancin’,” for the film which she has performed live on her 2015 headlining tour. This is one release sure to please both adults and children alike.

Playlists

Side A

Linus and Lucy - Vince Guaraldi Trio

Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor

That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz

Skating - Vince Guaraldi Trio

Christmas Time Is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio

Side B

Snow Day

Fifi's Theme

Charlie Brown in Love

Wingwalking

The Library

The Assembly

Side C

Curse You Red Baron

Winter Becomes Spring

Never Give Up

Carnival Panic / Linus and Lucy

Side D

Pen Pal Partners

Good Ol' Charlie Brown

Skating

Christmas Time Is Here / Christmas Is Coming

Linus and Lucy

