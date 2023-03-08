Share Page Support Us
The Peanuts Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Import Vinyl Edition

The Peanuts Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Import Vinyl Edition
$32.89
$29.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230309-106904
UPC: 888751463714
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Peanuts Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Import Vinyl Edition.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang make their big-screen debut, like they’ve never been seen before, in state of the art 3D animation. Charlie Brown, the world’s most beloved underdog, embarks upon an epic and heroic quest, while his best pal, the loveable beagle Snoopy, takes to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis, the Red Baron.

From the imagination of Charles M. Schulz and the creators of the ICE AGE films, THE PEANUTS MOVIE from Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox is in theaters on November 6th 2015. THE PEANUTS MOVIE soundtrack was created with the help of movie director Steve Martino and features new recordings of Vince Guaraldi classics: “Linus And Lucy” & “Skating” as well as original score from Christophe Beck (FROZEN.)

The soundtrack also features Grammy nominated Meghan Trainor who recorded an original song, “Better When I’m Dancin’,” for the film which she has performed live on her 2015 headlining tour. This is one release sure to please both adults and children alike.

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Linus and Lucy - Vince Guaraldi Trio
    Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor
    That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz
    Skating - Vince Guaraldi Trio
    Christmas Time Is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio

  • Side B

  • Snow Day
    Fifi's Theme
    Charlie Brown in Love
    Wingwalking
    The Library
    The Assembly

  • Side C

  • Curse You Red Baron
    Winter Becomes Spring
    Never Give Up
    Carnival Panic / Linus and Lucy

  • Side D

  • Pen Pal Partners
    Good Ol' Charlie Brown
    Skating
    Christmas Time Is Here / Christmas Is Coming
    Linus and Lucy

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
