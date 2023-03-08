- Cast: Alex Garfin | Anastasia Bredikhina | Bill Melendez | Christophe Beck | Francesca Capaldi | Hadley Belle Miller | Kristin Chenoweth | Mariel Sheets | Micah Revelli | Noah Johnston | Noah Schnapp | Rebecca Bloom | Trombone Shorty | Venus Schultheis
The Peanuts Movie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Import Vinyl Edition.
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang make their big-screen debut, like they’ve never been seen before, in state of the art 3D animation. Charlie Brown, the world’s most beloved underdog, embarks upon an epic and heroic quest, while his best pal, the loveable beagle Snoopy, takes to the skies to pursue his arch-nemesis, the Red Baron.
From the imagination of Charles M. Schulz and the creators of the ICE AGE films, THE PEANUTS MOVIE from Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox is in theaters on November 6th 2015. THE PEANUTS MOVIE soundtrack was created with the help of movie director Steve Martino and features new recordings of Vince Guaraldi classics: “Linus And Lucy” & “Skating” as well as original score from Christophe Beck (FROZEN.)
The soundtrack also features Grammy nominated Meghan Trainor who recorded an original song, “Better When I’m Dancin’,” for the film which she has performed live on her 2015 headlining tour. This is one release sure to please both adults and children alike.
Playlists
Side A
Linus and Lucy - Vince Guaraldi Trio
Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor
That's What I Like - Flo Rida feat. Fitz
Skating - Vince Guaraldi Trio
Christmas Time Is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio
Side B
Snow Day
Fifi's Theme
Charlie Brown in Love
Wingwalking
The Library
The Assembly
Side C
Curse You Red Baron
Winter Becomes Spring
Never Give Up
Carnival Panic / Linus and Lucy
Side D
Pen Pal Partners
Good Ol' Charlie Brown
Skating
Christmas Time Is Here / Christmas Is Coming
Linus and Lucy
Specifications
- Number of Discs:2
- Number of Discs:2
- Characters: Snoopy
- Shows / Movies: The Peanuts Movie
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Comedy | Comic Based
- Companies: SONY Music
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks