Cheri Caffaro Ginger Publicity Photo [210906-0063] Drive-In Cult Movie

Here is a rare publicity photo of cult movie siren Cheri Caffaro for Ginger, where she played the sexy, resourceful and formidable undercover government agent Ginger McAllister in the cult trio of seedy drive-in action movies – Ginger (1971), The Abductors (1972), and Girls Are for Loving (1973).

