Lamberto Bava’s Blastfighter Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.99

$22.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210408-86250-1

UPC: 738329252922

Part No: K25292

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Michael Sopkiw (After the Fall of New York, Devil Fish) stars in this Southern-fried action thriller as an embittered cop just released from prison after serving a lengthy term for killing the man who had murdered his wife. Wishing for a peaceful, serene change of pace and a chance to catch up with his daughter (Valentina Forte, Cut and Run), he moves to rural Georgia to live off the land. Alas, this pastoral existence is short-lived thanks to a sleazy group of poachers who supply an even sleazier scientist with live animals for sadistic biological experiments.

Armed with the superweapon Blastfighter, he goes on a bloody rampage against the poachers in this classic Italian revenge movie, also starring George Eastman (Ironmaster, The Grim Reaper, Rabid Dogs) and genre favorites Massimo Vanni (Zombie 3) and Ottaviano Dell Acqua (Zombie). Now watch this Quentin Tarantino approved slice of drive-in mayhem from director Lamberto Bava (Demons, A Blade in the Dark) in high-octane HD!

Special Features

HD Master with Extensive Color Correction Exclusive to This Release

Audio Commentary with Star Michael Sopkiw, Moderated by Nathaniel Thompson

New Interviews with Stars Michael Sopkiw and George Eastman, Director Lamberto Bava and Director of Photography Gianlorenzo Battaglia

Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 89 min

Language: English

Region: A,B,C

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Related Items