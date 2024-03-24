The FULL list of movie theaters playing the Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Movie Marathon + Giveaways, Freebies and More at Select Locations (2024)

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater | AMC Empire 25 | AMC River East 21 | AMC Town Center 20 | AMC Tysons Corner 16 | Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX | El Capitan Theatre | Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16 | Marcus Theaters Majestic Cinema of Brookfield | Megaplex Theatres Jordan Commons | Regal Irvine Spectrum | Regal US King of Prussia | Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place

This began as an attempt to find a great location to watch LucasFilm’s upcoming Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Movie Marathon and turned into a quest to find theaters that are showing fans some appreciation for sitting through 20 hours of movies and paying the high fees to do so. So I’m sharing the information I’ve uncovered in hopes that it might benefit some hardcore fans out there (like me), who want to make this the best experience possible for themselves and their families.

The list includes all of the 13 – yes, there are only 13 movie theaters in the United States that will be screening the marathon, as of March 24th – along with special giveaways, food and events taking place adjacent to the eye-popping binge fest.

Event Details

Beginning on Friday, May 3rd and continuing on Saturday, May 4th 2024 (also known as Star Wars Day), Star Wars fans have the opportunity to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, by watching all 9 episodes of the Skywalker Saga in movie theaters. According to multiple reports that have already been released, guests attending the movie marathon will receive a special limited edition poster exclusive to the event (and I’m sure to eBay soon after for fans who can’t make it). All locations should also have an exclusive sneak peek of the Disney+ Series The Acolyte after The Phantom Menace screening. Some locations will begin their marathons on Friday, May 3rd and some will begin the morning of May 4th, 2024. The links I provide below will take you directly to the event pages for each theater, where you will find exact dates, times and additional information specific to that location.

All nine films will be screened in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Complete List of Theaters

Some of the theaters have additional giveaways and events surrounding the marathon. Any information I could find I posted below the addresses. Please check with the theater to confirm what they have available. I will update this information as I receive additional details.

Megaplex Theatres Jordan Commons

9335 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

Purchase Tickets

Ticket Purchase Includes:

Tickets to all nine films

One large popcorn and One large soda – both refillable throughout the Marathon

Red carpet photo opportunity

Certificate of Marathon completion

Marathon schedule lanyard

Exclusive sneak peek of the Disney+ Series The Acolyte after The Phantom Menace

28 x 22 inch Special Limited Poster

Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16

2000 East Rio Salado Parkway

Tempe, AZ 85281

Purchase Tickets

Commemorative Lanyard

Mini One-Sheet Poster

24% Off Concessions

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater

2550 Mission Street

San Francisco CA 94110

Purchase Tickets

“Super” Limited Merch, including T-shirts and Cups (I believe they are being sold separately)

An Immersive Pop-up Experience

Screenings of The Phantom Menace

A Chance to Win a Free Trip to San Francisco (Enter HERE)

Unlimited Coffee and Water Will be Available

A Custom Menu Full of Star Wars-themed Specials

The 501st Legion Will be Making an Appearance on May 3rd, 2024

Special Limited Poster

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place

670 Legacy Place

Dedham, MA 02026

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

AMC Empire 25 Theater

234 West 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

Marcus Theaters Majestic Cinema of Brookfield

770 Springdale Road

Waukesha, WI 53186

Purchase Tickets

Themed Breakfast Buffet

20% Off All Additional Food & Beverages

Special Limited Edition Poster

Photo Opportunities

Costume Contest

Trivia

Prize Drawings

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Edition Poster

All-you-can-eat Popcorn

Regal Irvine Spectrum

500 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine CA 92618

Purchase Tickets AMC River East 21

322 East Illinois Street

Chicago, IL 60611

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

AMC Town Center 20

11701 Nall Avenue

Leawood, KS 66211

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

Regal US King of Prussia

300 Goddard Blvd

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX

3800 Dallas Parkway

Plano TX 75093

Purchase Tickets

Special Limited Poster

AMC Tysons Corner 16

7850e Tysons Corner Center

Mclean, VA 22102

Purchase Tickets