The FULL list of movie theaters playing the Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Movie Marathon + Giveaways, Freebies and More at Select Locations (2024)
Experiences, Film Screening Series | May 3 - May 5, 2024
Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater | AMC Empire 25 | AMC River East 21 | AMC Town Center 20 | AMC Tysons Corner 16 | Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX | El Capitan Theatre | Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16 | Marcus Theaters Majestic Cinema of Brookfield | Megaplex Theatres Jordan Commons | Regal Irvine Spectrum | Regal US King of Prussia | Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place
This began as an attempt to find a great location to watch LucasFilm’s upcoming Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Movie Marathon and turned into a quest to find theaters that are showing fans some appreciation for sitting through 20 hours of movies and paying the high fees to do so. So I’m sharing the information I’ve uncovered in hopes that it might benefit some hardcore fans out there (like me), who want to make this the best experience possible for themselves and their families.
The list includes all of the 13 – yes, there are only 13 movie theaters in the United States that will be screening the marathon, as of March 24th – along with special giveaways, food and events taking place adjacent to the eye-popping binge fest.
Event Details
Beginning on Friday, May 3rd and continuing on Saturday, May 4th 2024 (also known as Star Wars Day), Star Wars fans have the opportunity to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, by watching all 9 episodes of the Skywalker Saga in movie theaters. According to multiple reports that have already been released, guests attending the movie marathon will receive a special limited edition poster exclusive to the event (and I’m sure to eBay soon after for fans who can’t make it). All locations should also have an exclusive sneak peek of the Disney+ Series The Acolyte after The Phantom Menace screening. Some locations will begin their marathons on Friday, May 3rd and some will begin the morning of May 4th, 2024. The links I provide below will take you directly to the event pages for each theater, where you will find exact dates, times and additional information specific to that location.
All nine films will be screened in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The Complete List of Theaters
Some of the theaters have additional giveaways and events surrounding the marathon. Any information I could find I posted below the addresses. Please check with the theater to confirm what they have available. I will update this information as I receive additional details.
Megaplex Theatres Jordan Commons
9335 South State Street
Sandy, UT 84070
Purchase Tickets
Ticket Purchase Includes:
- Tickets to all nine films
- One large popcorn and One large soda – both refillable throughout the Marathon
- Red carpet photo opportunity
- Certificate of Marathon completion
- Marathon schedule lanyard
- Exclusive sneak peek of the Disney+ Series The Acolyte after The Phantom Menace
- 28 x 22 inch Special Limited Poster
Harkins Theatres Tempe Marketplace 16
2000 East Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Purchase Tickets
- Commemorative Lanyard
- Mini One-Sheet Poster
- 24% Off Concessions
Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater
2550 Mission Street
San Francisco CA 94110
Purchase Tickets
- “Super” Limited Merch, including T-shirts and Cups (I believe they are being sold separately)
- An Immersive Pop-up Experience
- Screenings of The Phantom Menace
- A Chance to Win a Free Trip to San Francisco (Enter HERE)
- Unlimited Coffee and Water Will be Available
- A Custom Menu Full of Star Wars-themed Specials
- The 501st Legion Will be Making an Appearance on May 3rd, 2024
- Special Limited Poster
Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place
670 Legacy Place
Dedham, MA 02026
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
AMC Empire 25 Theater
234 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
Marcus Theaters Majestic Cinema of Brookfield
770 Springdale Road
Waukesha, WI 53186
Purchase Tickets
- Themed Breakfast Buffet
- 20% Off All Additional Food & Beverages
- Special Limited Edition Poster
- Photo Opportunities
- Costume Contest
- Trivia
- Prize Drawings
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Edition Poster
- All-you-can-eat Popcorn
Regal Irvine Spectrum
500 Spectrum Center Drive
Irvine CA 92618
Purchase Tickets
AMC River East 21
322 East Illinois Street
Chicago, IL 60611
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
AMC Town Center 20
11701 Nall Avenue
Leawood, KS 66211
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
Regal US King of Prussia
300 Goddard Blvd
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX
3800 Dallas Parkway
Plano TX 75093
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster
AMC Tysons Corner 16
7850e Tysons Corner Center
Mclean, VA 22102
Purchase Tickets
- Special Limited Poster