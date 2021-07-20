The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

View larger $32.99

HE CAN SEE THE FUTURE. BUT CAN HE ESCAPE IT?

School teacher Johnny Smith (Chistopher Walken) had a beautiful fiancée, a rewarding career and a fortunate life … until one tragic accident changed everything. After slamming into an 18-wheeler, Johnny is plunged into a five-year coma. When he awakens, he finds his true collision was with destiny – he now has the remarkable gift (or curse) of seeing into the future. From horror master Stephen King and director David Cronenberg (Scanners, Dead Ringers), this supernatural thriller turns an everyday guy into a reluctant hero… saving children in danger, helping the police and finding a serial killer. But Johnny’s next vision may be his most terrifying yet.

Special Features

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

NEW Sarah’s Story – An Interview With Actress Brooke Adams

NEW Cold Visions: Producing The Dead Zone – Featuring Interviews With Production Manager John M. Eckert And Associate Producer Jeffrey Chernov

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Mark Irwin

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Michael Gingold

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian/Author Dr. Steve Haberman And Filmmaker/Film Historian Constantine Nasr

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Music Historian Daniel Schweiger With Isolated Score Selections

Trailers From Hell – Mick Garris On The Dead Zone

Memories From The Dead Zone

The Look Of The Dead Zone

Visions Of The Dead Zone

The Politics Of The Dead Zone

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Behind The Scenes Still Gallery

