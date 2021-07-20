The Dead Zone Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

- Cast: Anthony Zerbe | Brooke Adams | Christopher Walken | Colleen Dewhurst | Herbert Lom | Jackie Burroughs | Martin Sheen | Nicholas Campbell | Sean Sullivan | Tom Skerritt
- Directors: David Cronenberg
- Project Name The Dead Zone
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Book Based | Drama | Horror | Science Fiction
- Studios: Paramount Pictures | Shout Factory
- Original Release Date: October 21, 1983
- Product Release Date: July 27, 2021
- Rating: R
Christopher Walken | David Cronenberg | Herbert Lom | Martin Sheen | Tom Skerritt
HE CAN SEE THE FUTURE. BUT CAN HE ESCAPE IT?
School teacher Johnny Smith (Chistopher Walken) had a beautiful fiancée, a rewarding career and a fortunate life … until one tragic accident changed everything. After slamming into an 18-wheeler, Johnny is plunged into a five-year coma. When he awakens, he finds his true collision was with destiny – he now has the remarkable gift (or curse) of seeing into the future. From horror master Stephen King and director David Cronenberg (Scanners, Dead Ringers), this supernatural thriller turns an everyday guy into a reluctant hero… saving children in danger, helping the police and finding a serial killer. But Johnny’s next vision may be his most terrifying yet.
Special Features
- NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- NEW Sarah’s Story – An Interview With Actress Brooke Adams
- NEW Cold Visions: Producing The Dead Zone – Featuring Interviews With Production Manager John M. Eckert And Associate Producer Jeffrey Chernov
- NEW Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Mark Irwin
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian Michael Gingold
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian/Author Dr. Steve Haberman And Filmmaker/Film Historian Constantine Nasr
- NEW Audio Commentary With Film Music Historian Daniel Schweiger With Isolated Score Selections
- Trailers From Hell – Mick Garris On The Dead Zone
- Memories From The Dead Zone
- The Look Of The Dead Zone
- Visions Of The Dead Zone
- The Politics Of The Dead Zone
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Behind The Scenes Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 103 min
- Region: A
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
- Shows / Movies: The Dead Zone
