Valerian and Laureline 8: Heroes of the Equinox English U.K. Edition + Valerian Movie Promotional Brochure [Q88]

- Project Name Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Books | Comics | Press Kits & Books
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: Cinebook
- Original Release Date: July 21, 2017
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Clive Owen | Ethan Hawke | Luc Besson | Rihanna | Rutger Hauer
Valerian and Laureline 8: Heroes of the Equinox English U.K. Edition + Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Promotional Brochure. These were distributed during the 2016 edition of New York Comic Con.
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alain Chabat | Benoît Jacquot | Cara Delevingne | Clive Owen | Dane DeHaan | Eric Rochant | Ethan Hawke | Gérard Krawczyk | Herbie Hancock | Kris Wu | Louis Leterrier | Luc Besson | Olivier Megaton | Peter Hudson | Pierre Cachia | Rihanna | Rutger Hauer | Sam Spruell | Xavier Giannoli
- Shows / Movies: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Companies: Cinebook
- Product Types: Books > Comics | Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Kits & Books