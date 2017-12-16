Pulse (1988) Blu-ray

View larger $9.98 $7.80 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Original U.S. Release: March 4, 1988

Item Release Date: March 7, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

In Paul Golding’s 1988 sci-fi horror Pulse, a visiting son tries to warn his father and stepmother that they are being menaced by a living and intelligent pulse of electricity that moves from house to house and terrorizes the selected home’s residents.

In today’s world of modern conveniences, everything we rely on is run by electricity. But what happens if the power we take for granted turns against us? Old man Holger (Charles Tyner) knows. He claims electricity is a living presence, whose voice can only be silenced by getting rid of anything that can hear it. Bill Rockland (Cliff De Young), however, refuses to believe him. It must have been an accident when an electric spark ruptured the gas pipe that nearly killed Bill’s son (Joey Lawrence). And it’s surely a coincidence when his wife (Roxanne Hart) is severely scalded by their electric water heater. But when his own power tools attack him and an electrical fire turns their home into a blazing inferno, Bill realizes Holger may have been right after all, and perhaps the time has come to finally pull the plug.

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: Uncompressed 2.0 Stereo

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 92

Cast: Charles Tyner | Cliff De Young | Dennis Redfield | Joey Lawrence | Matthew Lawrence | Michael Rider | Myron Healey | Robert Romanus

Directors: Paul Golding

Project Name: Pulse (1988)

