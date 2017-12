2001: A Space Odyssey 36 x 24 Inch Horizontal Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171211-68859-1

Part No: R19155

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Stanley Kubrick items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction | Suspense

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968

Rating: G

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film 2001: A Space Odyssey begins as humanity finds a mysterious, artificial object buried beneath the Lunar surface and, with a intelligent computer called H.A.L. 9000, sets off on a quest to find its origins.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Daniel Richter | Ed Bishop | Gary Lockwood | Keir Dullea | Leonard Rossiter | Margaret Tyzack | Robert Beatty | William Sylvester

Directors: Stanley Kubrick

Project Name: 2001: A Space Odyssey

Authors: Arthur C. Clarke | Stanley Kubrick

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | Throwback Space