Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
View larger
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ornament by Hallmark

$16.00

$5.58


4 in stock


OrnamentSKU: 180320-71066-1
UPC: 763795349913
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hallmark | Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Kylo Ren ornament was created by Hallmark Collectibles. The item is carefully sculpted down to the finest details and the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan. Hang it with other ornaments based on The Force Awakens, and your holiday will truly become one with the Force.

Features

  • Ribbon hanger included
  • Package doubles as display piece

Specifications

  • Size: 3.2 in
  • Material: Polyresin

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Characters: Kylo Ren

Related Items

The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Seraph of the End 24 X 36 inch Anime Television Series Poster
Alien Blood Drool Towel
Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Bruce Lee Dragon Stance Short Sleeve Shirts
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Adult Apparel
RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)
Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Hallmark | Lucasfilm | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *