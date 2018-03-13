Easy Rider: Original Screenplay – Paperback Edition by Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern and Peter Fonda (1969)

$8.99
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Signet
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1969
Rating: R
This original paperback features the complete script for the cult classic biker film Easy Rider. The volume also includes a vivid selection of stills, together with interviews and articles dealing with the film and its stars, including Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.
The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.
- Size: 4.25x6.5 in
Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Dennis Hopper | Jack Nicholson | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Sabrina Scharf | Tita Colorado | Warren Finnerty
Directors: Dennis Hopper
Project Name: Easy Rider
Authors: Dennis Hopper | Peter Fonda | Terry Southern
