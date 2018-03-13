Easy Rider: Original Screenplay – Paperback Edition by Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern and Peter Fonda (1969)

Book SKU: 180313-70951-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dennis Hopper | Jack Nicholson | Peter Fonda items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Signet

Original U.S. Release: July 14, 1969

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This original paperback features the complete script for the cult classic biker film Easy Rider. The volume also includes a vivid selection of stills, together with interviews and articles dealing with the film and its stars, including Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4.25x6.5 in

Cast: Antonio Mendoza | Dennis Hopper | Jack Nicholson | Luana Anders | Luke Askew | Mac Mashourian | Peter Fonda | Phil Spector | Sabrina Scharf | Tita Colorado | Warren Finnerty

Directors: Dennis Hopper

Project Name: Easy Rider

Authors: Dennis Hopper | Peter Fonda | Terry Southern

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Buddy Films | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Signet | Softcover Books | Throwback Space