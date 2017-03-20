$19.95
$12.90
UPC: 760137959090
Part No: MVD9590D
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Original U.S. Release: January 29, 2016
Item Release Date: January 17, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A group of conspiracy theory experts led by Bjorn (Ben Kobold) travel across America to uncover a government conspiracy that stretches from Area 51 to the terrifying waters of Lake Mead. As the group discovers the horrific truth behind our government’s coverup of Alien life they come closer and closer to the beasts they are chasing. Features actual NASA engineer T.D. Barnes who worked on special projects in Area 51.
Conspiracy Theory stars Ben Kobold (White Cop), David Liebe Hart (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie), Scott Butler (My Haunted House). The film comes from Ruthless Pictures, distributors of Day of the Mummy and The Device.
Specifications
- Runtime: 80
- Language: English
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ben Kobold | Brian Schroeck | Jake Myers | Jamie Bragg | T.D. Barnes
Directors: Jake Myers
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | DVD | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller