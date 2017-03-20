View larger $19.95 $12.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Action | Adventure | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller

Original U.S. Release: January 29, 2016

Item Release Date: January 17, 2017

A group of conspiracy theory experts led by Bjorn (Ben Kobold) travel across America to uncover a government conspiracy that stretches from Area 51 to the terrifying waters of Lake Mead. As the group discovers the horrific truth behind our government’s coverup of Alien life they come closer and closer to the beasts they are chasing. Features actual NASA engineer T.D. Barnes who worked on special projects in Area 51.

Conspiracy Theory stars Ben Kobold (White Cop), David Liebe Hart (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie), Scott Butler (My Haunted House). The film comes from Ruthless Pictures, distributors of Day of the Mummy and The Device.

Runtime: 80

Language: English

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Kobold | Brian Schroeck | Jake Myers | Jamie Bragg | T.D. Barnes

Directors: Jake Myers

