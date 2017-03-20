Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Conspiracy Theory

Conspiracy Theory
View larger

$19.95

$12.90


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 170320-64004-1
UPC: 760137959090
Part No: MVD9590D
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thriller
Original U.S. Release: January 29, 2016
Item Release Date: January 17, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A group of conspiracy theory experts led by Bjorn (Ben Kobold) travel across America to uncover a government conspiracy that stretches from Area 51 to the terrifying waters of Lake Mead. As the group discovers the horrific truth behind our government’s coverup of Alien life they come closer and closer to the beasts they are chasing. Features actual NASA engineer T.D. Barnes who worked on special projects in Area 51.

Conspiracy Theory stars Ben Kobold (White Cop), David Liebe Hart (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie), Scott Butler (My Haunted House). The film comes from Ruthless Pictures, distributors of Day of the Mummy and The Device.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 80
  • Language: English
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ben Kobold | Brian Schroeck | Jake Myers | Jamie Bragg | T.D. Barnes
Directors: Jake Myers

Related Items

Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print
Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Alien Creature Feature Adult Apparel
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Kids Shirt Styles
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
EXTREMELY RARE Trendmasters Battlefield Earth Jonnie in Learning Chair with History Book and Psychlo Blaster (1999)
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front Printed Tank Tops
Bruce Lee Feel Fist Pose Short Sleeve Shirt

Categories

Action | Adventure | DVD | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *