The Legend of Bruce Lee Volume 2 – Asian biopic on the iconic martial arts master and actor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Martial Arts | Thriller

Studio: Well Go USA

Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2010

Item Release Date: April 4, 2017

Rating: NR

Determined to promote Chinese martial arts and make a name for himself in America, Bruce Lee (Danny Chan, IP MAN 3, KUNG FU HUSTLE) establishes a small but increasingly popular kung fu school in Seattle, Washington, where he gains both admirers of his techniques and those who would like to see him fail. As he encounters different opponents all martial arts masters in their own right and their various fighting styles, Bruce envisions a new way of kung fu capable of revolutionizing the world of martial arts forever. With the support of his friends, pupils, and his great love, Linda (Michelle Lang), nothing can stop Bruce on his massive rise to stardom.

Danny Chan returns as the legendary Bruce Lee in another thriller episodes that are sure to knock you out!

The second ten episodes of the complete life story of the iconic, legendary martial artist Bruce Lee

Language: English

Audio: English SDH

Runtime: 480

Region: 1

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Akasha | Alexandre Bailly | Ash Gordey | Danny Chan | Hazen MacIntyre | Kwok-Kwan Chan | Luoyong Wang | Mark Dacascos | Michael Jai White | Michelle Lang | Ray Park | Ted Duran | Traci Ann Wolfe | Yu Cheng

Directors: Li Wen Qi

